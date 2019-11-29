(KMAland) -- Iowa blew a 14-point lead before a late field goal lifted them over Nebraska while Missouri snapped their five-game losing skid in regional college football action Friday.
Iowa (9-3, 6-3) & Nebraska (5-7, 3-6): Iowa blew all of a 14-point half-time lead before a 27-24 win over Nebraska. Keith Duncan kicked a game-winning field goal for the second consecutive season. Tyler Goodson picked up 116 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes while Dedrick Mills led Nebraska with 94. Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored touchdowns on a 45-yard reverse and a 95-yard kick return. Cam Taylor-Britt had a pick-six, and Luke McCaffery hit JD Spielman for a touchdown to lead the Huskers.
Missouri (6-6, 3-5): Missouri ended their five-game losing streak with a 24-14 win over Arkansas (2-10). True freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak had 80 yard passing while Barrett Banister added 60 yards on six catches. Larry Rountree III picked up 84 yards on the ground.
NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 27 Nebraska 24
Big 12 Conference
Texas 49 Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20 TCU 17
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 24 Arkansas 14