(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State pulled away for a win, Iowa edged ISU, Nebraska and Mizzou rolled, K-State got past Mississippi State and much more from the day in college football in the region.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0): Northwest Missouri State pulled away from a 14-14 halftime score to beat Washburn 38-17 on Saturday. The Bearcats trailed twice, but outscored the Ichabads 24-3 in the second half. Braden Wright threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 and one more score. Mike Ehlke led the defense with a sack and three tackles for loss.
Iowa (3-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Keith Duncan made four field goals, including a go-ahead 39-yarder with 4:51 to go to lead Iowa in an 18-17 win over Iowa State. Nate Stanley passed for 201 yards in the victory while Brock Purdy had 276 yards passing for the Cyclones in a game that was delayed twice due to weather.
Nebraska (2-1): Adrian Martinez had 257 yards passing and two touchdowns and rushed or a score to lead Nebraska in a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois. Dedrick Mills had 116 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Maurice Washington added 81 total yards and two scores for the Huskers.
Missouri (2-1): Missouri scored 27 first-quarter points in a 50-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. Kelly Bryant had 225 yards passing and a touchdowns, and Larry Rountree III scored twice on 18 carries while accumulating 142 yards on the ground. Jalen Knox added 104 yards receiving on just two catches.
Kansas State (3-0): Skylar Thompson had 123 yards passing and a touchdown, as K-State scored 14 points in the fourth period to pick up a 31-24 win over Mississippi State. Malik Knowles had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Drake (0-2): Ian Corwin had 232 yards passing and a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions and Drake lost 38-10 to South Dakota State.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa 18 Iowa State 17
Kansas State 31 Mississippi State 24
West Virginia 44 NC State 27
Oklahoma State 40 Tulsa 21
TCU 34 Purdue 13
Oklahoma 48 UCLA 14
Texas 48 Rice 13
Texas Tech Arizona
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 18 Iowa State 17
Nebraska 44 Northern Illinois 8
Ohio State 51 Indiana 10
Penn State 17 Pittsburgh 10
Temple 20 Maryland 17
Eastern Michigan 34 Illinois 31
Northwestern 30 UNLV 14
Minnesota 35 Georgia Southern 32
Arizona State 10 Michigan State 7
TCU 34 Purdue 13
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 50 Southeast Missouri State 0
Georgia 55 Arkansas State 0
Kansas State 31 Mississippi State 24
Tennessee 45 Chattanooga 0
Alabama 47 South Carolina 23
Ole Miss 40 Southeastern Louisiana 29
Arkansas 55 Colorado State 34
Auburn 55 Kent State 16
Florida 29 Kentucky 21
Texas A&M 62 Lamar 3
LSU 65 Northwestern State 14
Missouri Valley Football Conference
North Dakota State 47 Delaware 22
Indiana State 19 Eastern Kentucky 7
South Dakota State 38 Drake 10
Youngstown State 34 Duquesne 14
Houston Baptist 53 South Dakota 52
Illinois State 21 Eastern Illinois 3
Montana State 23 Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 28 UT Martin 14
Tulane 58 Missouri State 6
Pioneer Football League
South Dakota State 38 Drake 10
Marist 26 Stetson 23
Central Connecticut 42 Valparaiso 13
Dayton 34 Robert Morris 31
Morehead State 73 Kentucky Christian 34
Taylor 17 Butler 14
Davidson 41 West Virginia Wesleyan 0
Jacksonville 30 Presbyterian College 20
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 38 Washburn 17
Pitt State 47 Emporia State 23
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 27 Chicago 23
Nebraska Wesleyan 25 Illinois College 20
Central 45 DePauw 19
St. Olaf 33 Luther 20
Dubuque 37 Pacific 26
Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24
Loras 42 Benedictine 14
Wartburg 38 Monmouth 9
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 56 Dordt 14
Hastings 38 Jamestown 21
Northwestern 26 Midland 25
Briar Cliff 47 Dakota Wesleyan 0
Texas A&M-Tarleton State 56 Doane 3
Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Culver-Stockton 40 Missouri Valley 28
Grand View 28 Central Methodist 7
MidAmerica Nazarene 27 Wiliam Penn 16
Benedictine 48 Peru State 17
Evangel 28 Clarke 0
Baker 70 Graceland 6
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Central 50 College of DuPage 36
Ellsworth 15 Dodge City 8