NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State pulled away for a win, Iowa edged ISU, Nebraska and Mizzou rolled, K-State got past Mississippi State and much more from the day in college football in the region.

Northwest Missouri State (2-0): Northwest Missouri State pulled away from a 14-14 halftime score to beat Washburn 38-17 on Saturday. The Bearcats trailed twice, but outscored the Ichabads 24-3 in the second half. Braden Wright threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 and one more score. Mike Ehlke led the defense with a sack and three tackles for loss.

Iowa (3-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Keith Duncan made four field goals, including a go-ahead 39-yarder with 4:51 to go to lead Iowa in an 18-17 win over Iowa State. Nate Stanley passed for 201 yards in the victory while Brock Purdy had 276 yards passing for the Cyclones in a game that was delayed twice due to weather.

Nebraska (2-1): Adrian Martinez had 257 yards passing and two touchdowns and rushed or a score to lead Nebraska in a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois. Dedrick Mills had 116 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Maurice Washington added 81 total yards and two scores for the Huskers.

Missouri (2-1): Missouri scored 27 first-quarter points in a 50-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. Kelly Bryant had 225 yards passing and a touchdowns, and Larry Rountree III scored twice on 18 carries while accumulating 142 yards on the ground. Jalen Knox added 104 yards receiving on just two catches. 

Kansas State (3-0): Skylar Thompson had 123 yards passing and a touchdown, as K-State scored 14 points in the fourth period to pick up a 31-24 win over Mississippi State. Malik Knowles had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 

Drake (0-2): Ian Corwin had 232 yards passing and a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions and Drake lost 38-10 to South Dakota State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa 18 Iowa State 17

Kansas State 31 Mississippi State 24

West Virginia 44 NC State 27

Oklahoma State 40 Tulsa 21

TCU 34 Purdue 13

Oklahoma 48 UCLA 14

Texas 48 Rice 13

Texas Tech Arizona

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 18 Iowa State 17

Nebraska 44 Northern Illinois 8 

Ohio State 51 Indiana 10

Penn State 17 Pittsburgh 10

Temple 20 Maryland 17

Eastern Michigan 34 Illinois 31

Northwestern 30 UNLV 14

Minnesota 35 Georgia Southern 32

Arizona State 10 Michigan State 7

TCU 34 Purdue 13

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 50 Southeast Missouri State 0

Georgia 55 Arkansas State 0

Kansas State 31 Mississippi State 24

Tennessee 45 Chattanooga 0

Alabama 47 South Carolina 23

Ole Miss 40 Southeastern Louisiana 29

Arkansas 55 Colorado State 34

Auburn 55 Kent State 16

Florida 29 Kentucky 21

Texas A&M 62 Lamar 3

LSU 65 Northwestern State 14

Missouri Valley Football Conference

North Dakota State 47 Delaware 22

Indiana State 19 Eastern Kentucky 7

South Dakota State 38 Drake 10

Youngstown State 34 Duquesne 14

Houston Baptist 53 South Dakota 52

Illinois State 21 Eastern Illinois 3

Montana State 23 Western Illinois 14

Southern Illinois 28 UT Martin 14

Tulane 58 Missouri State 6

Pioneer Football League 

South Dakota State 38 Drake 10

Marist 26 Stetson 23

Central Connecticut 42 Valparaiso 13

Dayton 34 Robert Morris 31

Morehead State 73 Kentucky Christian 34

Taylor 17 Butler 14

Davidson 41 West Virginia Wesleyan 0

Jacksonville 30 Presbyterian College 20

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 38 Washburn 17

Pitt State 47 Emporia State 23

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 27 Chicago 23

Nebraska Wesleyan 25 Illinois College 20

Central 45 DePauw 19

St. Olaf 33 Luther 20

Dubuque 37 Pacific 26

Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24

Loras 42 Benedictine 14

Wartburg 38 Monmouth 9

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Morningside 56 Dordt 14

Hastings 38 Jamestown 21

Northwestern 26 Midland 25

Briar Cliff 47 Dakota Wesleyan 0

Texas A&M-Tarleton State 56 Doane 3

Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Culver-Stockton 40 Missouri Valley 28

Grand View 28 Central Methodist 7

MidAmerica Nazarene 27 Wiliam Penn 16

Benedictine 48 Peru State 17

Evangel 28 Clarke 0

Baker 70 Graceland 6

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Central 50 College of DuPage 36

Ellsworth 15 Dodge City 8

