NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Missouri, Kansas State and Northern Iowa were all winners Saturday in college football action.

Iowa (2-0): Nick Stanley threw for three touchdowns and 236 yards as the Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 30-0 to open Big Ten play.  Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two touchdowns and finished with 113 yards.

Northern Iowa (1-1): Northern Iowa bounced back from its week one los with a 34-14 win against Southern Utah.  UNI scored the first 24 points. Will McElvain threw for three touchdowns and 262 yards in the win.

Drake (0-2): Drake fell to 0-2 on the season, falling to Truman 10-7.  Ian Corwin led the Drake offense with 205 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Truman took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break and got an 87 yard kickoff return to set up a short field in the third.

Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska saw a 17-0 halftime lead disappear and dropped a 34-31 game to Colorado in overtime.  Adrian Martinez was a perfect 9-of-9 passing in the first half.  He finished with 290 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 66 yards and two scores on the ground.  Maurice Washington finished with 195 total offensive yards.  Punter Isaac Armstrong was forced into kicking duties and missed a potential game-tying field goal in overtime.

Missouri (1-1): Missouri rebounded from an opening-week loss with a 38-7 drumming of West Virginia.  The Tigers got three passing touchdowns from Kelly Bryant on 17-of-25.  Missouri led 31-0 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Kansas State (2-0): Kansas State moved to 2-0 on the year with a 52-0 win over Bowling Green. James Gilbert carried the ball just eight times, but scored twice and racked up 103 yards on the ground.  Skylar Thompson was nearly flawless, finishing 10-of-13 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas (1-1): Kansas couldn't get anything going offensively in a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina.  Carter Stanley threw for 107 yards, but had two interceptions.  Pooka Williams, Jr. finished with 99 yards on the ground.

Iowa Western (1-2): Iowa Western fell to 1-2 on the season with a 34-27 loss to top-ranked Hutchinson Community College.  ZaQuandre White scored twice on the ground, racking up 104 yards on 16 carries.  Shelton Applewhite, Jr. completed just 10 of his 33 passes, accounting for 183 yards and one score.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 52 Bowling Green 0

Coastal Carolina 12 Kansas 7

Oklahoma 70 South Dakota 14

LSU 45 Texas 38

Missouri 38 West Virginia 7

Baylor 63 UTSA 14

Oklahoma State 56 McNeese 14

Texas Tech 38 UTEP 3

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 30 Rutgers 0

Colorado 34 Nebraska 31 (OT)

Ohio State 42 Cincinnati 0

Michigan 24 Army 21 (2OT)

Penn State 45 Buffalo 13

Wisconsin 61 Central Michigan 0

Michigan State 51 Western Michigan 17

Maryland 63 Syracuse 20

Purdue 42 Vanderbilt 24

Indiana 52 Eastern Illinois 0

Illinois 31 Connecticut 23

Minnesota Fresno State

Southeastern Conference  

Missouri 38 West Virginia 7

Clemson 24 Texas A&M 10

Alabama 62 New Mexico State 10

Georgia 63 Murray State 17

LSU 45 Texas 38

Auburn 24 Tulane 6

Florida 45 UT-Martin 0

Purdue 42 Vanderbilt 24

South Carolina 72 Charleston Southern 10

Mississippi State 38 Southern Mississippi 15

BYU 29 Tennessee 26 (2OT)

Kentucky 38 Eastern Michigan 17

Mississippi 31 Arkansas 17

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Northern Iowa 34 Southern Utah 14

Dayton 42 Indiana State 35

Youngstown State 54 Howard 28

Southern Illinois 45 Massachusetts 20

North Dakota State 38 North Dakota 7

Colorado State 38 Western Illinois 13

Oklahoma 70 South Dakota 14

South Dakota State 38 LIU Post 3

Illinois State 42 Morehead State 14

Pioneer Football League 

Truman 10 Drake 7

Georgetown 43 Marist 3

Dayton 42 Indiana State 35

UC Davis 38 San Diego 35

Butler 30 Indiana Wesleyan 27

Davidson 45 Virginia-Lynchburg 7

Stetson 58 Louisiana College 13

Illinois State 42 Morehead State 14

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Briar Cliff 13 Dakota State 10

Dakota Wesleyan 44 Presentation (SD) 0

Northwestern 47 Valley City State 7

Dickinson State 34 Jamestown 0

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Missouri Valley 44 Clarke 6

MidAmerica Nazarene 38 Graceland 33

Benedictine 47 William Penn 11

Grand View 20 Baker 3

American Rivers Conference

Whittier 38 Luther 26

Augustana (Ill.) 41 Coe 3

Bethel (Minn.) 42 Simpson 10

Central 42 Northwestern-St. Paul 12

Wartburg 60 Greenville 21

Nebraska Wesleyan 49 Westminster (Mo.) 35

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 35 Loras 3

Wisconsin-Whitewater 42 Dubuque 7

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Hutchinson 34 Iowa Western 27

Iowa Central 45 Coffeyville 17

Garden City 61 Ellsworth 0