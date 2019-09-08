(KMAland) -- Iowa, Missouri, Kansas State and Northern Iowa were all winners Saturday in college football action.
Iowa (2-0): Nick Stanley threw for three touchdowns and 236 yards as the Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 30-0 to open Big Ten play. Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two touchdowns and finished with 113 yards.
Northern Iowa (1-1): Northern Iowa bounced back from its week one los with a 34-14 win against Southern Utah. UNI scored the first 24 points. Will McElvain threw for three touchdowns and 262 yards in the win.
Drake (0-2): Drake fell to 0-2 on the season, falling to Truman 10-7. Ian Corwin led the Drake offense with 205 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Truman took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break and got an 87 yard kickoff return to set up a short field in the third.
Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska saw a 17-0 halftime lead disappear and dropped a 34-31 game to Colorado in overtime. Adrian Martinez was a perfect 9-of-9 passing in the first half. He finished with 290 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 66 yards and two scores on the ground. Maurice Washington finished with 195 total offensive yards. Punter Isaac Armstrong was forced into kicking duties and missed a potential game-tying field goal in overtime.
Missouri (1-1): Missouri rebounded from an opening-week loss with a 38-7 drumming of West Virginia. The Tigers got three passing touchdowns from Kelly Bryant on 17-of-25. Missouri led 31-0 at halftime and cruised to the win.
Kansas State (2-0): Kansas State moved to 2-0 on the year with a 52-0 win over Bowling Green. James Gilbert carried the ball just eight times, but scored twice and racked up 103 yards on the ground. Skylar Thompson was nearly flawless, finishing 10-of-13 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas (1-1): Kansas couldn't get anything going offensively in a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina. Carter Stanley threw for 107 yards, but had two interceptions. Pooka Williams, Jr. finished with 99 yards on the ground.
Iowa Western (1-2): Iowa Western fell to 1-2 on the season with a 34-27 loss to top-ranked Hutchinson Community College. ZaQuandre White scored twice on the ground, racking up 104 yards on 16 carries. Shelton Applewhite, Jr. completed just 10 of his 33 passes, accounting for 183 yards and one score.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 52 Bowling Green 0
Coastal Carolina 12 Kansas 7
Oklahoma 70 South Dakota 14
LSU 45 Texas 38
Missouri 38 West Virginia 7
Baylor 63 UTSA 14
Oklahoma State 56 McNeese 14
Texas Tech 38 UTEP 3
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 30 Rutgers 0
Colorado 34 Nebraska 31 (OT)
Ohio State 42 Cincinnati 0
Michigan 24 Army 21 (2OT)
Penn State 45 Buffalo 13
Wisconsin 61 Central Michigan 0
Michigan State 51 Western Michigan 17
Maryland 63 Syracuse 20
Purdue 42 Vanderbilt 24
Indiana 52 Eastern Illinois 0
Illinois 31 Connecticut 23
Minnesota Fresno State
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 38 West Virginia 7
Clemson 24 Texas A&M 10
Alabama 62 New Mexico State 10
Georgia 63 Murray State 17
LSU 45 Texas 38
Auburn 24 Tulane 6
Florida 45 UT-Martin 0
Purdue 42 Vanderbilt 24
South Carolina 72 Charleston Southern 10
Mississippi State 38 Southern Mississippi 15
BYU 29 Tennessee 26 (2OT)
Kentucky 38 Eastern Michigan 17
Mississippi 31 Arkansas 17
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 34 Southern Utah 14
Dayton 42 Indiana State 35
Youngstown State 54 Howard 28
Southern Illinois 45 Massachusetts 20
North Dakota State 38 North Dakota 7
Colorado State 38 Western Illinois 13
Oklahoma 70 South Dakota 14
South Dakota State 38 LIU Post 3
Illinois State 42 Morehead State 14
Pioneer Football League
Truman 10 Drake 7
Georgetown 43 Marist 3
Dayton 42 Indiana State 35
UC Davis 38 San Diego 35
Butler 30 Indiana Wesleyan 27
Davidson 45 Virginia-Lynchburg 7
Stetson 58 Louisiana College 13
Illinois State 42 Morehead State 14
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Briar Cliff 13 Dakota State 10
Dakota Wesleyan 44 Presentation (SD) 0
Northwestern 47 Valley City State 7
Dickinson State 34 Jamestown 0
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Missouri Valley 44 Clarke 6
MidAmerica Nazarene 38 Graceland 33
Benedictine 47 William Penn 11
Grand View 20 Baker 3
American Rivers Conference
Whittier 38 Luther 26
Augustana (Ill.) 41 Coe 3
Bethel (Minn.) 42 Simpson 10
Central 42 Northwestern-St. Paul 12
Wartburg 60 Greenville 21
Nebraska Wesleyan 49 Westminster (Mo.) 35
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 35 Loras 3
Wisconsin-Whitewater 42 Dubuque 7
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Hutchinson 34 Iowa Western 27
Iowa Central 45 Coffeyville 17
Garden City 61 Ellsworth 0