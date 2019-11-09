(KMAland) -- In a day full of tight games, Northwest Missouri State won in double OT, ISU lost on a late 2-point conversion attempt, Iowa also had a 2-point stymied in a tight loss, UNI won a defensive struggle, IWCC escaped with a win, K-State fell by 3 & more from the day in regional college football.
Northwest Missouri State (9-1 overall, 9-1 MIAA): Parker Sampson’s field goal in double overtime lifted Northwest Missouri State to a 36-33 win over Fort Hays State (7-3, 7-3). Braden Wright had 279 yards passing, 96 yards rushing and four total touchdowns to lead the offense. Spencer Phillips had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack, and Sam Phillips had an interceptions for the Bearcat D.
Iowa State (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12): Iowa State’s two-point conversion attempt was intercepted with 24 seconds left in a 42-41 loss to Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1). The Cyclones scored three touchdowns — all on Brock Purdy touchdown passes — in the fourth quarter to nearly complete an incredible comeback. Purdy finished with 282 yards passing and five touchdowns to go with a rushing score, and Breece Hall added 110 yards on the ground.
Iowa Western (8-3): ZaQuandre White’s four-yard touchdown run with 8:16 remaining was the difference in a 27-22 win for the Reivers over Highland Community College (6-4). White finished the game with 145 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries while Braydon Aker threw for 244 yards and a score. Marcell Barbee had the touchdown catch among six grabs for 145 yards. Averie Habas had 15 tackles to lead the defense.
Iowa (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten): Iowa’s 75-yard touchdown grab by Tyrone Tracy Jr. was followed by a failed 2-point conversion in a 24-22 loss to Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2). Nate Stanley finished with 208 yards passing and two touchdowns, including 130 and the score to Tracy Jr. Jonathan Taylor went for 250 yards on the ground for the Badgers.
Northern Iowa (7-3 overall, 5-1 MVFC): Northern Iowa had two interceptions in a 17-9 win over Indiana State (3-7, 1-5). Will McElvain threw for 167 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers on offense.
Drake (5-4 overall, 5-1 PFL): Ian Corwin had two touchdown passes, and Drew Lauer added 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Drake in a 28-14 win over Jacksonville (2-8, 0-6).
Kansas State (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12): Texas (6-3, 4-2) picked up a 27-24 win over Kansas State. Skylar Thompson led the Wildcats with 253 yards passing and two touchdowns, including 94 yards and a score to Malik Knowles. Joshua Youngblood had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Missouri (5-4 overall, 2-3 SEC): Missouri managed just 198 total yards, including 50 on the ground on 24 attempts, in a 27-0 loss to Georgia (8-1, 5-1).
COMPLETE REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 42 Iowa State 41
Texas 27 Kansas State 24
Baylor 29 TCU 23 — 3 OT
Texas Tech 38 West Virginia 17
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 24 Iowa 22
Ohio State 73 Maryland 14
Minnesota 31 Penn State 26
Purdue 24 Northwestern 22
Illinois 37 Michigan State 34
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 27 Missouri 0
LSU 46 Alabama 41
Florida 56 Vanderbilt 0
Western Kentucky 45 Arkansas 19
Ole Miss 41 New Mexico State 3
Appalachian State 20 South Carolina 15
Tennessee 17 Kentucky 13
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 17 Indiana State 9
Southern Illinois 37 Missouri State 14
Illinois State 27 South Dakota State 18
South Dakota 56 Youngstown State 21
North Dakota State 57 Western Illinois 21
Pioneer Football League
Drake 28 Jacksonville 14
Davidson 52 Butler 10
San Diego 51 Stetson 7
Dayton 59 Marist 35
Morehead State 27 Valparaiso 21
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 36 Fort Hays State 33 — 2 OT
Central Missouri 73 Lincoln 6
Central Oklahoma 82 Northeastern State 14
Washburn 49 Pitt State 38
Nebraska-Kearney 49 Missouri Western 21
Emporia State 29 Missouri Southern 6
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 31 Doane 7
Dordt 43 Briar Cliff 7
Morningside 52 Concordia 7
Dakota Wesleyan 41 Jamestown 14
Northwestern 44 Hastings 17
American Rivers Conference
Luther 35 Nebraska Wesleyan 34
Dubuque 26 Buena Vista 12
Central 57 Wartburg 56
Loras 38 Simpson 20
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 27 Highland 22
Hutchinson 56 Iowa Central 0
Independence 50 Ellsworh 3
Midwest Conference
St. Norbert 34 Lake Forest 20
Monmouth 31 Knox 3
Ripon 44 Lawrence 20
Chicago 20 Illinois 14
Macalester 27 Beloit 0
Heart of America Athletic Conference
MidAmerica Nazarene 38 Missouri Valley 17
Grand View 60 Peru State 0
Baker 30 Benedictine 10
Central Methodist 42 Evangel 7
William Penn 34 Clarke 6
Culver-Stockton 52 Graceland 14