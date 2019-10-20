NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, IWCC, Iowa, UNI and K-State were winners while Northwest Missouri State, Kansas and Missouri lost in regional college football action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (6-1 overall, 6-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State was upset by Nebraska-Kearney (5-2, 5-2), 24-17. UNK scored the first 21 points of the game and held on for the victory. Braden Wright had a touchdown passing and a touchdown rushing, but he completed just 9 of 22 passes and tossed an interception in the loss.

Iowa State (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12): Brock Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and Breece Hall added 183 yards and two scores on the ground, as Iowa State beat Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3), 34-24. Tarique Milton pitched in four catches for 98 yards, and Charlie Kolar had two touchdown receptions for the Cyclones. Marcel Spears Jr. topped the defense with 12 tackles, including 11 solos.

Iowa Western (5-3 overall): Iowa Western won their fourth straight with a 41-13 victory over Snow College. Marcell Barbee had six catches for 138 years and four touchdowns to lead the Reivers. Brian Snead added a pair of touchdowns on the ground. 

Iowa (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten): Iowa snapped a two-game skid with a 26-20 win over Purdue (2-5, 1-3). Nate Stanley had 260 yards passing, including 106 to Brandon Smith, who had nine receptions. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Matt Hankins had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Hawkeyes defense.

Northern Iowa (4-3 overall, 2-1 MVC): Northern Iowa took a 42-27 victory over South Dakota (3-4, 2-1). Tyler Hoosman had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Weston caught four balls for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Lewis Central alum Austin Simmons finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns tasing for USD.

Kansas (2-5 overall, 0-4 Big 12): Texas kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Kansas, 50-48. Carter Stanley had 310 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Jayhawks while Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for 190 yards and two scores. 

Kansas State (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Kansas State took their first Big 12 win of the season, 24-17, over TCU (3-3, 1-2). Skylar Thompson’s three-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to go in the game was the difference. LC alum Max Duggan threw for 132 yards, rushed for 115 and had a 46-yard touchdown run for TCU in the defeat.

Missouri (5-2 overall, 2-1 SEC): Missouri dropped a 21-14 decision to Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3). Kelly Bryant completed just 13 of 26 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and threw an interception in the defeat.

COMPLETE REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 34 Texas Tech 24

Kansas State 24 TCU 17

Texas 50 Kansas 48

Oklahoma 52 West Virginia 14

Baylor 45 Oklahoma State 27

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 26 Purdue 20

Illinois 24 Wisconsin 23

Minnesota 42 Rutgers 7

Indiana 34 Maryland 28

Penn State 28 Michigan 21

Ohio State 52 Northwestern 3 (FRIDAY)

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 21 Missouri 14

Florida 38 South Carolina 27

Auburn 51 Arkansas 10

LSU 36 Mississippi State 13

Georgia 21 Kentucky 0

Texas A&M 24 Ole Miss 17

Alabama 35 Tennessee 13

Missouri Valley Football Conference  

Northern Iowa 42 South Dakota 27

South Dakota State 42 Indiana State 23

Illinois State 28 Western Illinois 14

Southern Illinois 35 Youngstown State 10

North Dakota State 22 Missouri State 0

Pioneer Football League 

Dartmouth 49 Marist 7

Davidson 49 Jacksonville 19

Morehead State 31 Butler 20

Stetson 38 Dayton 21

San Diego 42 Valparaiso 17

MIAA 

Nebraska Kearney 24 Northwest Missouri State 17

Missouri Western 50 Central Oklahoma 43

Fort Hays State 42 Pittsburg State 41

Central Missouri 34 Emporia State 27

Lincoln 27 Northeastern State 9

Washburn 49 Missouri Southern 19

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Dordt 61 Doane 0

Morningside 61 Jamestown 0

Midland 52 Dakota Wesleyan 27

Northwestern 20 Concordia 14

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Evangel 35 Benedictine 21

Grand View 21 Culver-Stockton 18

Clarke 18 Peru State 17

Central Methodist 33 Missouri Valley 20

William Penn 53 Graceland 24

Baker 49 MidAmerica Nazarene 20

American Rivers Conference 

Wartburg 29 Simpson 15

Central 44 Buena Vista 27

Coe 56 Nebraska Wesleyan 21

Dubuque 37 Loras 31

Midwest Conference 

Lake Forest 34 Ripon 27

Macalester 16 Lawrence 6

Chicago 56 Cornell 7

St. Norbert 66 Beloit 0

Monmouth 30 Illinois College 15

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 54 Snow College 13

Iowa Central 51 Ellsworth 6