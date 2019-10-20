(KMAland) -- Iowa State, IWCC, Iowa, UNI and K-State were winners while Northwest Missouri State, Kansas and Missouri lost in regional college football action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-1 overall, 6-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State was upset by Nebraska-Kearney (5-2, 5-2), 24-17. UNK scored the first 21 points of the game and held on for the victory. Braden Wright had a touchdown passing and a touchdown rushing, but he completed just 9 of 22 passes and tossed an interception in the loss.
Iowa State (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12): Brock Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and Breece Hall added 183 yards and two scores on the ground, as Iowa State beat Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3), 34-24. Tarique Milton pitched in four catches for 98 yards, and Charlie Kolar had two touchdown receptions for the Cyclones. Marcel Spears Jr. topped the defense with 12 tackles, including 11 solos.
Iowa Western (5-3 overall): Iowa Western won their fourth straight with a 41-13 victory over Snow College. Marcell Barbee had six catches for 138 years and four touchdowns to lead the Reivers. Brian Snead added a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Iowa (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten): Iowa snapped a two-game skid with a 26-20 win over Purdue (2-5, 1-3). Nate Stanley had 260 yards passing, including 106 to Brandon Smith, who had nine receptions. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Matt Hankins had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Hawkeyes defense.
Northern Iowa (4-3 overall, 2-1 MVC): Northern Iowa took a 42-27 victory over South Dakota (3-4, 2-1). Tyler Hoosman had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Weston caught four balls for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Lewis Central alum Austin Simmons finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns tasing for USD.
Kansas (2-5 overall, 0-4 Big 12): Texas kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Kansas, 50-48. Carter Stanley had 310 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Jayhawks while Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for 190 yards and two scores.
Kansas State (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Kansas State took their first Big 12 win of the season, 24-17, over TCU (3-3, 1-2). Skylar Thompson’s three-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to go in the game was the difference. LC alum Max Duggan threw for 132 yards, rushed for 115 and had a 46-yard touchdown run for TCU in the defeat.
Missouri (5-2 overall, 2-1 SEC): Missouri dropped a 21-14 decision to Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3). Kelly Bryant completed just 13 of 26 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and threw an interception in the defeat.
COMPLETE REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 34 Texas Tech 24
Kansas State 24 TCU 17
Texas 50 Kansas 48
Oklahoma 52 West Virginia 14
Baylor 45 Oklahoma State 27
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 26 Purdue 20
Illinois 24 Wisconsin 23
Minnesota 42 Rutgers 7
Indiana 34 Maryland 28
Penn State 28 Michigan 21
Ohio State 52 Northwestern 3 (FRIDAY)
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 21 Missouri 14
Florida 38 South Carolina 27
Auburn 51 Arkansas 10
LSU 36 Mississippi State 13
Georgia 21 Kentucky 0
Texas A&M 24 Ole Miss 17
Alabama 35 Tennessee 13
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 42 South Dakota 27
South Dakota State 42 Indiana State 23
Illinois State 28 Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 35 Youngstown State 10
North Dakota State 22 Missouri State 0
Pioneer Football League
Dartmouth 49 Marist 7
Davidson 49 Jacksonville 19
Morehead State 31 Butler 20
Stetson 38 Dayton 21
San Diego 42 Valparaiso 17
MIAA
Nebraska Kearney 24 Northwest Missouri State 17
Missouri Western 50 Central Oklahoma 43
Fort Hays State 42 Pittsburg State 41
Central Missouri 34 Emporia State 27
Lincoln 27 Northeastern State 9
Washburn 49 Missouri Southern 19
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Dordt 61 Doane 0
Morningside 61 Jamestown 0
Midland 52 Dakota Wesleyan 27
Northwestern 20 Concordia 14
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Evangel 35 Benedictine 21
Grand View 21 Culver-Stockton 18
Clarke 18 Peru State 17
Central Methodist 33 Missouri Valley 20
William Penn 53 Graceland 24
Baker 49 MidAmerica Nazarene 20
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 29 Simpson 15
Central 44 Buena Vista 27
Coe 56 Nebraska Wesleyan 21
Dubuque 37 Loras 31
Midwest Conference
Lake Forest 34 Ripon 27
Macalester 16 Lawrence 6
Chicago 56 Cornell 7
St. Norbert 66 Beloit 0
Monmouth 30 Illinois College 15
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 54 Snow College 13
Iowa Central 51 Ellsworth 6