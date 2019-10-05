NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northwest Missouri State, IWCC, Nebraska, UNI, Drake and Missouri were winners while Iowa, Kansas & K-State all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12): Iowa State cruised to a 49-24 win over TCU (3-2, 1-1). Brock Purdy had 247 yards passing, 102 yards rushing and four total touchdowns while Johnnie Lang added 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Deshaunte Jones nabbed 10 balls for 110 yards to lead the receiving crew. Eyioma Uwazurike added an early defensive touchdown following a sack of former LC quarterback Max Duggan, who threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns. 

Northwest Missouri State (5-0): Northwest Missouri State scored the final 15 points of a 34-23 win over Emporia State. The Bearcats got four field goal makes from Parker Sampson, who was good from 27, 35, 41 and 53 yards. Mike Hohensee rushed for a touchdown and passed for a score, and Braden Wright added a long touchdown pass to Imoni Donadelle. Blake Boyer had 11 tackles, including four for a loss to lead the Northwest defense.

Iowa Western (3-3): Iowa Western cruised to a 52-0 win over Ellsworth. Cam Thomas had 138 yards passing and three touchdowns, and ZaQuandre White added 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground. St. Albert alum Tyler Blaha pulled in six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis Central grad Josh Simmons also had a touchdown grab.

Nebraska (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten): Walk-on safety turned kicker Lane McCallum made a field goal at the buzzer to lead Nebraska in a 13-10 win over Northwestern (1-4, 0-3). Wan’Dale Robinson had 123 yards receiving, 44 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Backup quarterback Noah Vedral came in for an injured Adrian Martinez and led the game-winning drive after a Lamar Jackson interception. 

Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): Iowa managed just three points in a 10-3 defeat to Michigan (4-1, 2-1). Nate Stanley threw three interceptions and was sacked eight times in a day full of struggles for the Iowa offense. Chauncey Golston led the defense with eight tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-0 MVFC): Will McElvain had 235 yards and a touchdown passing, including 108 yards and the score to Isaiah Weston, in a 21-14 victory over Youngstown State (4-1, 0-1). Trevor Allen added 74 yards rushing and a score.

Drake (2-3, 2-0 PFL): Drake leaned on strong defense in a 35-6 win over Valparaiso (0-5, 0-1). Will Warner and Collin Seymour each had an interception to lead the defense while Drew Lauer rushed for two touchdowns on offense. Ian Corwin pitched in two touchdowns bases for the Bulldogs.

Missouri (4-1): Missouri won their fourth straight game with a 42-10 win over Troy. Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes and for 221 yards to lead the offense in the victory. Cale Garrett had two interceptions, including a pick six, to lead the defense.

Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12): Kansas dropped a 45-20 decision to Oklahoma. Carter Stanley had a strong game at quarterback for the Jayhawks with 230 yards and three touchdowns while Pooka Williams Jr. went for 137 yards on the ground. Stephon Robinson Jr. pulled in five balls for 131 yards and two touchdowns. 

Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12): Kansas State lost another Big 12 Conference game to Baylor (5-0, 2-0), 31-12. Skylar Thompson did throw for 218 yards and a touchdown, but he had an interception on the game. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 49 TCU 24

Oklahoma 45 Kansas 20

Baylor 31 Kansas State 12

Texas 42 West Virginia 31

Texas Tech 45 Oklahoma State 35

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 13 Northwestern 10

Michigan 10 Iowa 3

Wisconsin 48 Kent State 0

Penn State 35 Purdue 7

Maryland 48 Rutgers 7

Minnesota 40 Illinois 17

Ohio State Michigan State

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 42 Troy 10

LSU 42 Utah State 6

Florida 24 Auburn 13

Georgia Tennessee

Ole Miss Vanderbilt

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Northern Iowa 21 Youngstown State 14

North Dakota State 37 Illinois State 3

South Dakota 38 Indiana State 0

South Dakota State 28 Southern Illinois 10

Missouri State 37 Western Illinois 31 — 3 OT

Pioneer Football League 

Drake 35 Valparaiso 6

Stetson 30 Butler 27

Dayton 56 Jacksonville 28

Davidson 42 Morehead State 31

San Diego 31 Marist 7

MIAA  

Northwest Missouri State 34 Emporia State 23

Pittsburg State 56 Lincoln 14

Fort Hays State 35 Central Oklahoma 7

Missouri Western 46 Washburn 21

Central Missouri 71 Missouri Southern 42

Nebraska Kearney 45 Northeastern State 10

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 52 Ellsworth 0

Garden City 43 Iowa Central 27

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Doane 38 Dakota Wesleyan 20

Briar Cliff 13 Midland 7

Morningside 69 Hastings 13

Jamestown 13 Concordia 10 — 4 OT

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 29 Nebraska Wesleyan 21

Wartburg 48 Buena Vista 27

Central College 45 Luther College 14

Dubuque 20 Coe College 14

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 27 Benedictine 6

Central Methodist 36 Peru State 14

Evangel 65 Graceland 0

Baker 60 Clarke 6

MidAmerica Nazarene 23 Culver-Stockton 9

William Penn 41 Missouri Valley 14

Midwest Conference 

Macalester College 24 Cornell College 9

University of Chicago 48 Beloit College 0

Illinois College 55 Lawrence University 10

Monmouth College 20 Ripon College 0

Lake Forest College 28 Knox College 3