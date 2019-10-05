(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northwest Missouri State, IWCC, Nebraska, UNI, Drake and Missouri were winners while Iowa, Kansas & K-State all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12): Iowa State cruised to a 49-24 win over TCU (3-2, 1-1). Brock Purdy had 247 yards passing, 102 yards rushing and four total touchdowns while Johnnie Lang added 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Deshaunte Jones nabbed 10 balls for 110 yards to lead the receiving crew. Eyioma Uwazurike added an early defensive touchdown following a sack of former LC quarterback Max Duggan, who threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Northwest Missouri State (5-0): Northwest Missouri State scored the final 15 points of a 34-23 win over Emporia State. The Bearcats got four field goal makes from Parker Sampson, who was good from 27, 35, 41 and 53 yards. Mike Hohensee rushed for a touchdown and passed for a score, and Braden Wright added a long touchdown pass to Imoni Donadelle. Blake Boyer had 11 tackles, including four for a loss to lead the Northwest defense.
Iowa Western (3-3): Iowa Western cruised to a 52-0 win over Ellsworth. Cam Thomas had 138 yards passing and three touchdowns, and ZaQuandre White added 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground. St. Albert alum Tyler Blaha pulled in six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis Central grad Josh Simmons also had a touchdown grab.
Nebraska (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten): Walk-on safety turned kicker Lane McCallum made a field goal at the buzzer to lead Nebraska in a 13-10 win over Northwestern (1-4, 0-3). Wan’Dale Robinson had 123 yards receiving, 44 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Backup quarterback Noah Vedral came in for an injured Adrian Martinez and led the game-winning drive after a Lamar Jackson interception.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): Iowa managed just three points in a 10-3 defeat to Michigan (4-1, 2-1). Nate Stanley threw three interceptions and was sacked eight times in a day full of struggles for the Iowa offense. Chauncey Golston led the defense with eight tackles, including two for loss and a sack.
Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-0 MVFC): Will McElvain had 235 yards and a touchdown passing, including 108 yards and the score to Isaiah Weston, in a 21-14 victory over Youngstown State (4-1, 0-1). Trevor Allen added 74 yards rushing and a score.
Drake (2-3, 2-0 PFL): Drake leaned on strong defense in a 35-6 win over Valparaiso (0-5, 0-1). Will Warner and Collin Seymour each had an interception to lead the defense while Drew Lauer rushed for two touchdowns on offense. Ian Corwin pitched in two touchdowns bases for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (4-1): Missouri won their fourth straight game with a 42-10 win over Troy. Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes and for 221 yards to lead the offense in the victory. Cale Garrett had two interceptions, including a pick six, to lead the defense.
Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12): Kansas dropped a 45-20 decision to Oklahoma. Carter Stanley had a strong game at quarterback for the Jayhawks with 230 yards and three touchdowns while Pooka Williams Jr. went for 137 yards on the ground. Stephon Robinson Jr. pulled in five balls for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12): Kansas State lost another Big 12 Conference game to Baylor (5-0, 2-0), 31-12. Skylar Thompson did throw for 218 yards and a touchdown, but he had an interception on the game.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 49 TCU 24
Oklahoma 45 Kansas 20
Baylor 31 Kansas State 12
Texas 42 West Virginia 31
Texas Tech 45 Oklahoma State 35
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 13 Northwestern 10
Michigan 10 Iowa 3
Wisconsin 48 Kent State 0
Penn State 35 Purdue 7
Maryland 48 Rutgers 7
Minnesota 40 Illinois 17
Ohio State Michigan State
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 42 Troy 10
LSU 42 Utah State 6
Florida 24 Auburn 13
Georgia Tennessee
Ole Miss Vanderbilt
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 21 Youngstown State 14
North Dakota State 37 Illinois State 3
South Dakota 38 Indiana State 0
South Dakota State 28 Southern Illinois 10
Missouri State 37 Western Illinois 31 — 3 OT
Pioneer Football League
Drake 35 Valparaiso 6
Stetson 30 Butler 27
Dayton 56 Jacksonville 28
Davidson 42 Morehead State 31
San Diego 31 Marist 7
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 34 Emporia State 23
Pittsburg State 56 Lincoln 14
Fort Hays State 35 Central Oklahoma 7
Missouri Western 46 Washburn 21
Central Missouri 71 Missouri Southern 42
Nebraska Kearney 45 Northeastern State 10
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 52 Ellsworth 0
Garden City 43 Iowa Central 27
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Doane 38 Dakota Wesleyan 20
Briar Cliff 13 Midland 7
Morningside 69 Hastings 13
Jamestown 13 Concordia 10 — 4 OT
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 29 Nebraska Wesleyan 21
Wartburg 48 Buena Vista 27
Central College 45 Luther College 14
Dubuque 20 Coe College 14
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 27 Benedictine 6
Central Methodist 36 Peru State 14
Evangel 65 Graceland 0
Baker 60 Clarke 6
MidAmerica Nazarene 23 Culver-Stockton 9
William Penn 41 Missouri Valley 14
Midwest Conference
Macalester College 24 Cornell College 9
University of Chicago 48 Beloit College 0
Illinois College 55 Lawrence University 10
Monmouth College 20 Ripon College 0
Lake Forest College 28 Knox College 3