(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, UNI and Missouri were winners while Iowa Western and Kansas took losses in college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-1): Brock Purdy had 510 total yards and six total touchdowns in a 72-20 Iowa State win over UL Monroe (1-2). Purdy threw for 435 yards, rushed for 75 and had three touchdowns of each int eh win. Tarique Milton had three catches for 142 yards and a score, and Deshaunte Jones added two snags for 100 yards and an 84-yard touchdown. ISU also had a 48-yard pick-six from Jake Hummel.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0, 3-0): No. 7 Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 66-34 win over Missouri Southern, tying a school record with six interceptions, including two by Jerrell Green. Braden Wright added 289 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Justin Rankin ran for 158 yards and a score on the ground. Imoni Donadelle had six catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Nebraska (3-1, 1-0): Nebraska put up 690 offensive yards in a 42-38 win over Illinois. Adrian Martinez had 327 yards passing, 118 yards rushing and three touchdowns. J.D. Spielman grabbed seven balls for 159 yards, and Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 89 yards rushing, 79 receiving and three total scores. The Huskers overcame four turnovers and 12 penalties.
Iowa Western (1-3, 0-1): Iowa Western dropped a 28-14 decision to Garden City. ZaQuandre White had 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Reivers on offense. Averie Habas led the defense with eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Northern Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa scored a defensive struggle of a 13-6 win over Idaho State. Will McElvain had 131 yards and a touchdown pass while Omar Brown, Bryce Flater and Austin Evans all had an interception on defense.
Kansas (2-2, 0-1): West Virginia held off Kansas in a 29-24 victory to open Big 12 play. The Jayhawks were led by 275 yards and three touchdown passes by quarterback Carter Stanley. Andrew Parchment had five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.
Missouri (3-1, 1-0): Missouri won their third straight game, 34-14, over South Carolina. Kelly Bryant had 227 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one each to Tyler Badie and Albert Okwuegbunam.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 72 UL Monroe 20
West Virginia 29 Kansas 24
SMU 41 TCU 38
Baylor 21 Rice 13
Texas 36 Oklahoma State 30
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 42 Illinois 38
Ohio State 76 Miami Ohio 5
Wisconsin 35 Michigan 14
Indiana 38 UConn 3
Michigan State 31 Northwestern 10
Boston College 30 Rutgers 16
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 34 South Carolina 14
Alabama 49 Southern Miss 7
LSU 66 Vanderbilt 38
Auburn 28 Texas A&M 20
Florida 34 Tennessee 3
California 28 Ole Miss 20
Mississippi State 28 Kentucky 13
Georgia 23 Notre Dame 17
San Jose State 31 Arkansas 24
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 13 Idaho State 6
Indiana State 16 Eastern Illinois 6
Kennesaw State 35 Missouri State 24
North Dakota State 27 UC Davis 16
South Dakota 14 Northern Colorado 6
Tennessee Tech 38 Western Illinois 24
South Dakota State 43 Southern Utah 7
Arkansas State 41 Southern Illinois 28
Illinois State 40 Northern Arizona 27
Pioneer Football League
Duquesne 35 Dayton 31
Dartmouth 35 Jacksonville 6
San Diego 31 Harvard 23
Truman State 38 Valparaiso 7
Princeton 49 Butler 7
Stetson 59 Western New Mexico 28
Campbell 31 Davidson 29
Murray State 59 Morehead State 7
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 66 Missouri Southern 34
Fort Hays State 41 Wasburn 38
Nebraska Kearney 31 Emporia State 21
Pitt State 58 Northeastern State 3
Central Missouri 48 Missouri Western 45 — OT
Central Oklahoma 63 Lincoln 0
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Briar Cliff 20 Doane 10
Dordt 41 Jamestown 16
Concordia 44 Hastings 0
Morningside 51 Midland 29
Northwestern 52 Dakota Wesleyan 7
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 62 Luther 10
Coe 24 Loras 7
Nebraska Wesleyan 37 Buena Vista 16
Simpson 21 Dubuque 14
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Central Methodist 42 Graceland 7
MidAmerica Nazarene 22 Peru State 7
Benedictine 73 Clarke 14
Grand View 42 Missouri Valley 20
William Penn 21 Baker 18
Evangel 16 Culver-Stockton 14
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Garden City 28 Iowa Western 14
Snow College 30 Iowa Central 20