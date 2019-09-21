NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, UNI and Missouri were winners while Iowa Western and Kansas took losses in college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (2-1): Brock Purdy had 510 total yards and six total touchdowns in a 72-20 Iowa State win over UL Monroe (1-2). Purdy threw for 435 yards, rushed for 75 and had three touchdowns of each int eh win. Tarique Milton had three catches for 142 yards and a score, and Deshaunte Jones added two snags for 100 yards and an 84-yard touchdown. ISU also had a 48-yard pick-six from Jake Hummel.

Northwest Missouri State (3-0, 3-0): No. 7 Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 66-34 win over Missouri Southern, tying a school record with six interceptions, including two by Jerrell Green. Braden Wright added 289 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Justin Rankin ran for 158 yards and a score on the ground. Imoni Donadelle had six catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska (3-1, 1-0): Nebraska put up 690 offensive yards in a 42-38 win over Illinois. Adrian Martinez had 327 yards passing, 118 yards rushing and three touchdowns. J.D. Spielman grabbed seven balls for 159 yards, and Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 89 yards rushing, 79 receiving and three total scores. The Huskers overcame four turnovers and 12 penalties. 

Iowa Western (1-3, 0-1): Iowa Western dropped a 28-14 decision to Garden City. ZaQuandre White had 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Reivers on offense. Averie Habas led the defense with eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Northern Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa scored a defensive struggle of a 13-6 win over Idaho State. Will McElvain had 131 yards and a touchdown pass while Omar Brown, Bryce Flater and Austin Evans all had an interception on defense.

Kansas (2-2, 0-1): West Virginia held off Kansas in a 29-24 victory to open Big 12 play. The Jayhawks were led by 275 yards and three touchdown passes by quarterback Carter Stanley. Andrew Parchment had five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

Missouri (3-1, 1-0): Missouri won their third straight game, 34-14, over South Carolina. Kelly Bryant had 227 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one each to Tyler Badie and Albert Okwuegbunam.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 72 UL Monroe 20

West Virginia 29 Kansas 24

SMU 41 TCU 38

Baylor 21 Rice 13

Texas 36 Oklahoma State 30

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 42 Illinois 38

Ohio State 76 Miami Ohio 5

Wisconsin 35 Michigan 14

Indiana 38 UConn 3

Michigan State 31 Northwestern 10

Boston College 30 Rutgers 16

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 34 South Carolina 14

Alabama 49 Southern Miss 7

LSU 66 Vanderbilt 38

Auburn 28 Texas A&M 20

Florida 34 Tennessee 3

California 28 Ole Miss 20

Mississippi State 28 Kentucky 13

Georgia 23 Notre Dame 17

San Jose State 31 Arkansas 24

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Northern Iowa 13 Idaho State 6

Indiana State 16 Eastern Illinois 6

Kennesaw State 35 Missouri State 24

North Dakota State 27 UC Davis 16

South Dakota 14 Northern Colorado 6

Tennessee Tech 38 Western Illinois 24

South Dakota State 43 Southern Utah 7

Arkansas State 41 Southern Illinois 28

Illinois State 40 Northern Arizona 27

Pioneer Football League 

Duquesne 35 Dayton 31

Dartmouth 35 Jacksonville 6

San Diego 31 Harvard 23

Truman State 38 Valparaiso 7

Princeton 49 Butler 7

Stetson 59 Western New Mexico 28

Campbell 31 Davidson 29

Murray State 59 Morehead State 7

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 66 Missouri Southern 34

Fort Hays State 41 Wasburn 38

Nebraska Kearney 31 Emporia State 21

Pitt State 58 Northeastern State 3

Central Missouri 48 Missouri Western 45 — OT

Central Oklahoma 63 Lincoln 0

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Briar Cliff 20 Doane 10

Dordt 41 Jamestown 16

Concordia 44 Hastings 0

Morningside 51 Midland 29

Northwestern 52 Dakota Wesleyan 7

American Rivers Conference 

Wartburg 62 Luther 10

Coe 24 Loras 7

Nebraska Wesleyan 37 Buena Vista 16

Simpson 21 Dubuque 14

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Central Methodist 42 Graceland 7

MidAmerica Nazarene 22 Peru State 7

Benedictine 73 Clarke 14

Grand View 42 Missouri Valley 20

William Penn 21 Baker 18

Evangel 16 Culver-Stockton 14

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Garden City 28 Iowa Western 14

Snow College 30 Iowa Central 20