(KMAland) -- Kansas State lost to Navy on a late field goal and Texas rolled to victory to highlight Tuesday's regional college football bowl action.
KANSAS STATE (8-5): Navy kicked a field goal with two seconds remaining to defeat Kansas State 20-17 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. Skylar Thompson threw for 124 yards and completed 10 of his 14 attempted passes and added a rushing touchdown.
NCAA FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD
Liberty Bowl: Navy 20 Kansas State 17
Alamo Bowl: Texas 38 Utah 10
Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37 Virginia Tech 30
Sun Bowl: Arizona State 20 Florida State 14
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming 38 Georgia State 17