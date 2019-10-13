(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Drake and Missouri were all winners on Saturday in college football action.
Northwest Missouri State (6-0): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a 38-17 win over Pittsburg State (5-1). Braden Wright had 172 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bearcats. Sam Phillips led the Northwest defense with 11 tackles.
Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12): Brock Purdy had 229 yards passing and led Iowa State to a 38-14 win over West Virginia (3-3, 1-2). Freshman Breece Hall had 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns, as ISU scored the final 24 points of the contest.
Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten): Minnesota rushed for 322 yards on their way to a 34-7 win over the Huskers. Noah Vedral threw for 135 yards and rushed for 49 in the defeat.
Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten): Penn State edged past Iowa 17-12 despite a large difference in penalty yardage - 80 to 5. Nate Stanley had 286 yards and a touchdown, but Iowa rushed for just 70 yards in the loss.
Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1 MVFC): Northern Iowa lost 46-14 to North Dakota State (6-0, 2-0). Will McElvain threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.
Drake (3-3, 3-0 PFL): Drake cruised to a 42-7 win over Butler behind 265 yards and three passing touchdowns from Ian Corwin. Drew Lauer had 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (5-1, 2-0 SEC): Missouri got 329 yards passing from Kelly Bryant and 126 yards rushing and two scores from Larry Rountree III in a 38-27 win over Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2).
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 38 West Virginia 14
Oklahoma 34 Texas 27
Baylor 33 Texas Tech 30 — 2 OT
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 34 Nebraska 7
Penn State 17 Iowa 12
Wisconsin 38 Michigan State 0
Michigan 42 Illinois 25
Indiana 35 Rutgers 0
Purdue 40 Maryland 14
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 38 Ole Miss 27
Alabama 47 Texas A&M 28
South Carolina 20 Georgia 17 — 2 OT
LSU 42 Florida 28
Tennessee 20 Mississippi State 10
UNLV 34 Vanderbilt 10
Kentucky 24 Arkansas 20
Missouri Valley Football Conference
North Dakota State 46 Northern Iowa 14
Indiana State 20 Western Illinois 10
South Dakota 45 Missouri State 10
South Dakota State 38 Youngstown State 28
Illinois State 21 Southern Illinois 7
Pioneer Football League
Drake 42 Butler 7
San Diego 37 Davidson 17
Morehead State 30 Jacksonville 22
Dayton 41 Valparaiso 28
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 38 Pitt State 17
Central Missouri 44 Central Oklahoma 26
Washburn 70 Northeastern State 13
Nebraska Kearney 44 Lincoln 0
Missouri Western 43 Missouri Southern 34
Fort Hays State 19 Emporia State 3
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Doane 28 Jamestown 21
Morningside 49 Briar Cliff 14
Concordia 24 Dakota Wesleyan 17
Northwestern 35 Dordt 6
Midland 61 Hastings 20
American Rivers Conference
Coe 27 Buena Vista 13
Dubuque 28 Central 7
Loras 56 Luther 21
Wartburg 61 Nebraska Wesleyan 7
Midwest Conference
Lake Forest 24 Macalster College 7
Illinois College 56 Cornell College 17
Beloit College 13 Lawrence University 7
St. Norbert College 24 Ripon College 6
Chicago 37 Knox 6
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 20 Independence 3
Iowa Central 39 Dodge City 21
Fort Scott 36 Ellsworth 0