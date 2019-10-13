NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Drake and Missouri were all winners on Saturday in college football action.

Northwest Missouri State (6-0): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a  38-17 win over Pittsburg State (5-1). Braden Wright had 172 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bearcats. Sam Phillips led the Northwest defense with 11 tackles.

Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12): Brock Purdy had 229 yards passing and led Iowa State to a 38-14 win over West Virginia (3-3, 1-2). Freshman Breece Hall had 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns, as ISU scored the final 24 points of the contest.

Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten): Minnesota rushed for 322 yards on their way to a 34-7 win over the Huskers. Noah Vedral threw for 135 yards and rushed for 49 in the defeat.

Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten): Penn State edged past Iowa 17-12 despite a large difference in penalty yardage - 80 to 5. Nate Stanley had 286 yards and a touchdown, but Iowa rushed for just 70 yards in the loss.

Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1 MVFC): Northern Iowa lost 46-14 to North Dakota State (6-0, 2-0). Will McElvain threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.

Drake (3-3, 3-0 PFL): Drake cruised to a 42-7 win over Butler behind 265 yards and three passing touchdowns from Ian Corwin. Drew Lauer had 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Missouri (5-1, 2-0 SEC): Missouri got 329 yards passing from Kelly Bryant and 126 yards rushing and two scores from Larry Rountree III in a 38-27 win over Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2). 

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 38 West Virginia 14

Oklahoma 34 Texas 27

Baylor 33 Texas Tech 30 — 2 OT

Big Ten Conference

Minnesota 34 Nebraska 7

Penn State 17 Iowa 12

Wisconsin 38 Michigan State 0

Michigan 42 Illinois 25

Indiana 35 Rutgers 0

Purdue 40 Maryland 14

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 38 Ole Miss 27

Alabama 47 Texas A&M 28

South Carolina 20 Georgia 17 — 2 OT

LSU 42 Florida 28

Tennessee 20 Mississippi State 10

UNLV 34 Vanderbilt 10

Kentucky 24 Arkansas 20

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

North Dakota State 46 Northern Iowa 14

Indiana State 20 Western Illinois 10

South Dakota 45 Missouri State 10

South Dakota State 38 Youngstown State 28

Illinois State 21 Southern Illinois 7

Pioneer Football League 

Drake 42 Butler 7

San Diego 37 Davidson 17

Morehead State 30 Jacksonville 22

Dayton 41 Valparaiso 28

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 38 Pitt State 17

Central Missouri 44 Central Oklahoma 26

Washburn 70 Northeastern State 13

Nebraska Kearney 44 Lincoln 0

Missouri Western 43 Missouri Southern 34

Fort Hays State 19 Emporia State 3

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Doane 28 Jamestown 21

Morningside 49 Briar Cliff 14

Concordia 24 Dakota Wesleyan 17

Northwestern 35 Dordt 6

Midland 61 Hastings 20

American Rivers Conference  

Coe 27 Buena Vista 13

Dubuque 28 Central 7

Loras 56 Luther 21

Wartburg 61 Nebraska Wesleyan 7

Midwest Conference 

Lake Forest 24 Macalster College 7

Illinois College 56 Cornell College 17

Beloit College 13 Lawrence University 7

St. Norbert College 24 Ripon College 6

Chicago 37 Knox 6

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 20 Independence 3

Iowa Central 39 Dodge City 21

Fort Scott 36 Ellsworth 0