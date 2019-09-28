NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa Western, Iowa and Drake were winners while ISU, Nebraska, UNI, KU and K-State all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (2-2, 0-1): Baylor kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left to beat Iowa State 23-21 on Saturday. The Cyclones scored 21 straight points in the fourth period to take a one-point lead before the Bears went down the field to finish with a win. Brock Purdy had 342 yards passing and two touchdowns for ISU.

Northwest Missouri State (4-0): Braden Wright threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 59-10 win over Central Oklahoma. LaTroy Harper had 143 yards receiving and two scores, and Justin Rankin added 77 yards and two scores through the air for the Bearcats.

Iowa Western (2-3): The Reivers handled Dodge City by a 37-7 score. Cam Thomas had 353 yards passing and three touchdowns while Marcell Barbee pulled in five grabs for 105 ya ads and Deshon Stoudemire had 10 catches for 81. Missouri Valley alum Chase Contreraz went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts and made all four extra point tries.

Nebraska (3-2, 1-1): Ohio State scored the first 48 points in a 48-7 win over Nebraska. Adrian Martinez threw three interceptions and completed just 8 of 17 passes for 47 yards. Dedrick Mills scored the lone touchdown for the Huskers.

Iowa (4-0): Nate Stanley had 276 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Toren Young went for 131 yards on 11 carries in a 48-3 win for Iowa over Middle Tennessee. Tyler Goodson added 97 yards, and Mekhi Sargent rushed for 91 and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Brandon Smith caught both touchdown passes from Stanley.

Northern Iowa (2-2): Northern Iowa fell behind 20-3 through one period and lost 29-17 to Weber State on Saturday. Will McElvain threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for 105 yards to lead the Panthers on offense.

Drake (1-3, 1-0): Drake opened conference play with a 41-17 win at Marist. Ian Corwin had four touchdowns passes and 255 yards for the Bulldogs. Shane Feller had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Kansas (2-3, 0-2): Max Duggan threw two touchdowns, and TCU handled Kansas 51-14. Kansas managed just 159 total yards to TCU’s 625.

Kansas State (3-1, 0-1): Kansas State dropped their first game of the season, falling 26-13 to Oklahoma State. Skylar Thompson struggled with just 11 completions in 23 attempts and finished with 118 yards passing.

FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 23 Iowa State 21

TCU 51 Kansas 14

Oklahoma State 26 Kansas State 13

Oklahoma 55 Texas Tech 16

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 48 Middle Tennessee 3

Ohio State 48 Nebraska 7

Wisconsin 24 Northwestern 15

Michigan 52 Rutgers 0

Michigan State 40 Indiana 31

Minnesota 38 Purdue 31

Penn State 59 Maryland 0 (FRIDAY)

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 31 Arkansas 27

Vanderbilt 24 Northern Illinois 18

Alabama 59 Ole Miss 31

Florida 38 Towson 0

Auburn 56 Mississippi State 23

South Carolina 24 Kentucky 7

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Weber State 29 Northern Iowa 17

Youngstown State 45 Robert Morris 10

Pioneer Football League 

Drake 41 Marist 17

Jacksonville 42 Ave Maria 28

Stetson 55 NC Wesleyan 21

Charleston (WV) 19 Valparaiso 13

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 59 Central Oklahoma 10

Central Missouri 55 Washburn 27

Missouri Western 58 Northeastern State 23

Emporia State 50 Lincoln 7

Fort Hays State 44 Missouri Southern 3

Pitt State 37 Nebraska Kearney 14

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 37 Dodge City 7

Highland 20 Iowa Central 14

College of DuPage 39 Ellsworth 35

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Doane 37 Hastings 12

Concordia 16 Briar Cliff 14

Dordt 57 Dakota Wesleyan 22

Missouri Baptist 47 Midland 44

Northwestern 45 Jamestown 6

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 32 Evangel 28

MidAmerica Nazarene 62 Clarke 6

Baker 41 Peru State 14

Central Methodist 7 William Penn 7 (game called due to weather)

Benedictine 27 Culver-Stockton 7

American Rivers Conference 

Coe 52 Luther 21

Wartburg 42 Dubuque 25

Central 52 Loras 33

Simpson 46 Buena Vista 0