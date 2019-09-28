(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa Western, Iowa and Drake were winners while ISU, Nebraska, UNI, KU and K-State all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-2, 0-1): Baylor kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left to beat Iowa State 23-21 on Saturday. The Cyclones scored 21 straight points in the fourth period to take a one-point lead before the Bears went down the field to finish with a win. Brock Purdy had 342 yards passing and two touchdowns for ISU.
Northwest Missouri State (4-0): Braden Wright threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 59-10 win over Central Oklahoma. LaTroy Harper had 143 yards receiving and two scores, and Justin Rankin added 77 yards and two scores through the air for the Bearcats.
Iowa Western (2-3): The Reivers handled Dodge City by a 37-7 score. Cam Thomas had 353 yards passing and three touchdowns while Marcell Barbee pulled in five grabs for 105 ya ads and Deshon Stoudemire had 10 catches for 81. Missouri Valley alum Chase Contreraz went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts and made all four extra point tries.
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1): Ohio State scored the first 48 points in a 48-7 win over Nebraska. Adrian Martinez threw three interceptions and completed just 8 of 17 passes for 47 yards. Dedrick Mills scored the lone touchdown for the Huskers.
Iowa (4-0): Nate Stanley had 276 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Toren Young went for 131 yards on 11 carries in a 48-3 win for Iowa over Middle Tennessee. Tyler Goodson added 97 yards, and Mekhi Sargent rushed for 91 and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Brandon Smith caught both touchdown passes from Stanley.
Northern Iowa (2-2): Northern Iowa fell behind 20-3 through one period and lost 29-17 to Weber State on Saturday. Will McElvain threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for 105 yards to lead the Panthers on offense.
Drake (1-3, 1-0): Drake opened conference play with a 41-17 win at Marist. Ian Corwin had four touchdowns passes and 255 yards for the Bulldogs. Shane Feller had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Kansas (2-3, 0-2): Max Duggan threw two touchdowns, and TCU handled Kansas 51-14. Kansas managed just 159 total yards to TCU’s 625.
Kansas State (3-1, 0-1): Kansas State dropped their first game of the season, falling 26-13 to Oklahoma State. Skylar Thompson struggled with just 11 completions in 23 attempts and finished with 118 yards passing.
FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 23 Iowa State 21
TCU 51 Kansas 14
Oklahoma State 26 Kansas State 13
Oklahoma 55 Texas Tech 16
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 48 Middle Tennessee 3
Ohio State 48 Nebraska 7
Wisconsin 24 Northwestern 15
Michigan 52 Rutgers 0
Michigan State 40 Indiana 31
Minnesota 38 Purdue 31
Penn State 59 Maryland 0 (FRIDAY)
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 31 Arkansas 27
Vanderbilt 24 Northern Illinois 18
Alabama 59 Ole Miss 31
Florida 38 Towson 0
Auburn 56 Mississippi State 23
South Carolina 24 Kentucky 7
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Weber State 29 Northern Iowa 17
Youngstown State 45 Robert Morris 10
Pioneer Football League
Drake 41 Marist 17
Jacksonville 42 Ave Maria 28
Stetson 55 NC Wesleyan 21
Charleston (WV) 19 Valparaiso 13
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 59 Central Oklahoma 10
Central Missouri 55 Washburn 27
Missouri Western 58 Northeastern State 23
Emporia State 50 Lincoln 7
Fort Hays State 44 Missouri Southern 3
Pitt State 37 Nebraska Kearney 14
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 37 Dodge City 7
Highland 20 Iowa Central 14
College of DuPage 39 Ellsworth 35
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Doane 37 Hastings 12
Concordia 16 Briar Cliff 14
Dordt 57 Dakota Wesleyan 22
Missouri Baptist 47 Midland 44
Northwestern 45 Jamestown 6
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 32 Evangel 28
MidAmerica Nazarene 62 Clarke 6
Baker 41 Peru State 14
Central Methodist 7 William Penn 7 (game called due to weather)
Benedictine 27 Culver-Stockton 7
American Rivers Conference
Coe 52 Luther 21
Wartburg 42 Dubuque 25
Central 52 Loras 33
Simpson 46 Buena Vista 0