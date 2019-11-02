(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled, IWCC won their fifth straight, UNI handled Illinois State and K-State beat Kansas to highlight regional college football action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-1 overall, 8-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State routed Northeastern State 79-0. Braden Wright had 164 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Justin Rankin rushed for 211 yards and four scores. Isaiah Strayhorn pitched in 128 yards and a score, and Robert Rawie added two rushing touchdowns. Marqus Andrews finished with two receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa Western (6-3): Iowa Western won their fifth straight with a 23-13 win over Butler. Devin Drew had a monster game on defense for the Reivers with 12 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks, to go with a forced fumble and recovery. Tri-Center alum Ben Sorenson also had a forced fumble on defense. Chandler Cotton scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground to lead the offense.
Nebraska (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten): Nebraska scored just three points on two turnovers and two blocked kicks in plus territory and took a 31-27 loss to Purdue. Adrian Martinez had 247 yards passing, 58 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. JD Spielman added six catches for 123 yards.
Northern Iowa (6-3 overall, 4-1 MVFC): Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes, and Northern Iowa won 27-10 over Illinois State (6-3, 3-2). Suni Lane had two receiving touchdowns and 43 yards for the Panthers.
Drake (4-4 overall, 4-1 PFL): Drake lost their first Pioneer Football League game, falling 49-7 to San Diego (6-2, 5-0). Quarterback Ian Corwin threw three interceptions for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Kansas State (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12) & Kansas (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big 12): Skylar Thompson had 129 yards passing, 127 yards rushing and three scores on the ground to lead Kansas State in a 38-10 win over Kansas. Carter Stanley struggled with just 115 yards passing and two interceptions.
COMPLETE REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 38 Kansas 0
Oklahoma State 34 TCU 27
Baylor 17 West Virginia 14 (Thursday)
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 31 Nebraska 27
Michigan 38 Maryland 7
Illinois 38 Rutgers 10
Indiana Northwestern
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 24 Florida 17
Texas A&M 45 UTSA 14
Mississippi State 54 Arkansas 24
Auburn Ole Miss
Tennessee UAB
Vanderbilt South Carolina
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 27 Illinois State 10
Southern Illinois 23 Indiana State 14
Western Illinois 38 South Dakota 34
South Dakota State 35 Missouri State 14
North Dakota State 56 Youngstown State 17
Pioneer Football League
San Diego 49 Drake 7
Marist 37 Butler 27
Davidson 27 Valparaiso 27
Dayton 49 Morehead State 35
Stetson 27 Jacksonville 24
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 79 Northeastern State 0
Central Missouri 47 Nebraska Kearney 40
Central Oklahoma 52 Missouri Southern 27
Missouri Western 35 Pittsburg State 21
Fort Hays State 66 Lincoln 6
Washburn 37 Emporia State 17
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Central 53 Fort Scott 31
Iowa Western 23 Butler 13
Ellsworth Coffeyville
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 42 Doane 10
Northwestern 38 Briar Cliff 7
Dordt 70 Hastings 28
Midland 27 Concordia 7
American Rivers Conference
Buena Vista 60 Luther 40
Central 51 Simpson 34
Wartburg 21 Coe 7
Loras 21 Nebraska Wesleyan 14
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 70 Graceland 0
Peru State 30 William Penn 13
Benedictine 50 MidAmerica Nazarene 14
Evangel 23 Missouri Valley 17
Culver-Stockton 47 Clarke 7
Baker 41 Central Methodist 14
Midwest Conference
Cornell College 31 Knox College 21
Ripon College 49 Beloit College 7
Monmouth College 21 University of Chicago 20
St. Norbert College 49 Macalester College 7
Lake Forest College 42 Lawrence University 14