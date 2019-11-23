210.jpg
(KMAland) -- Northwest advanced in the DII playoffs, and ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, UNI, Drake and K-State were all victorious in regional college football action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (11-1): Northwest Missouri State held Harding out on a two-point conversion with 1:14 to play to take 7-6 win in the opening round of the Division II playoffs. The only touchdown for the Bearcats came on a Braden Wright to Kyle Raunig touchdown pass early in the first quarter, and the defense held Harding to just 151 total yards in the win. They will play at home against Lindenwood next Saturday.

Iowa State (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big 12) & Kansas (3-8, 1-7): Iowa State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 41-31 win over Kansas. Brock Purdy threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, including 96 and two to La’Michael Pettway and 100 to Charlie Kolar. Breece Hall added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown. Carter Stanley had 328 yards passing and three touchdowns for KU, and Pooka Williams Jr. ran for 154 yards.

Iowa (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten): Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards for the Hawkeyes in a 19-10 trump over Illinois (6-5, 4-4). Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a career-high 121 yards on four catches, and the Hawkeye defense forced three key turnovers.

Nebraska (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten): Nebraska rolled to a 54-7 win over Maryland (3-8, 1-7). J.D. Spielman had seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskers while Adirna Martinez added 194 yards passing, 94 rushing and three total scores. Luke McCaffrey pitched in 83 yards rushing, 32 passing and 12 receiving on the day.

Northern Iowa (8-4 overall, 6-2 MVFC): Will McElvain threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Trevor Allen added 94 yards rushing and two scores and Northern Iowa beat Western Illinois (1-11, 1-7), 38-7. 

Drake (6-5 overall, 6-2 PFL): Ian Corwin had 146 yards and two touchdowns passing, and Drew Lauer finished with 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Drake in a 31-28 win at Davidson (8-4, 5-3). Lauer added three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. 

Kansas State (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big 12): Kansas State scored a tight 30-27 win over Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6). Skylar Thompson had 246 yards and two touchdowns passing to lead the victory. 

Missouri (5-6 overall, 2-5 SEC): Tennessee (6-5, 4-3) took down Missouri, 24-20. Kelly Bryant struggled with just 166 yards passing on 16 completions in another Missouri loss - their fifth straight defeat.

NCAA REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 19 Illinois 10

Nebraska 54 Maryland 7

Minnesota 38 Northwestern 22

Ohio State 28 Penn State 17

Michigan State 27 Rutgers 0

Michigan 39 Indiana 14

Wisconsin 45 Purdue 24

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 41 Kansas 31

Kansas State 30 Texas Tech 27

Oklahoma State 20 West Virginia 13

Baylor 24 Texas 10

Oklahoma 28 TCU 24

Southeastern Conference  

Tennessee 24 Missouri 20

Alabama 66 Western Carolina 3

Auburn 52 Samford 0

Georgia 19 Texas A&M 13

Kentucky 50 UT Martin 7

Vanderbilt 38 East Tennessee State 0

LSU 56 Arkansas 20

Mississippi State 45 Abilene Christian 7

Missouri Valley Conference  

Northern Iowa 38 Western Illinois 7

Youngstown State 21 Illinois State 3

North Dakota State 21 Southern Illinois 7

South Dakota 24 South Dakota State 21

Indiana State 51 Missouri State 24

Pioneer League 

Drake 31 Davidson 28

San Diego 47 Jacksonville 28

Dayton 51 Butler 38

Stetson 31 Morehead State 16

Marist 26 Valparaiso 14

NCAA Division II Playoffs — First Round

Northwest Missouri State 7 Harding 6

Lindenwood 41 Ouachita Baptist 38

Central Missouri 37 UIndy 27

Colorado State-Pueblo 17 Augustana 0

Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Tarleton State 16

Colorado School of Mines 24 Sioux Falls 21

West Florida 38 Wingate 17

Lenoir-Rhyne 36 Miles 7

Carson-Newman 17 Bowie State 9

Shepherd 31 Indiana (PA) 27

Kutztown 33 Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (OH) 31 West Chester 24

NCAA Division III Playoffs — First Round

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43 Redlands 14

Huntingdon 27 Berry 24

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35 Monmouth (IL) 10

Wartburg 41 Hope 3

Wheaton (IL) 51 Martin LUther 7

Central (IA) 38 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37 — OT

Chapman 68 Linfield 65 — 3 OT

Saint John’s (MN) 51 Aurora 47

Salisbury 83 SUNY Maritime 0

Union (NY) 24 CWRU 21

Muhlenberg 38 MIT 0

Brockport 33 Western New England 28

Mount Union 65 Hanover 14

North Central (IL) 51 Wabash 15

Wesley 58 Framingham St. 21

Delaware Valley 30 Bridgewater (VA) 22

NAIA Football Playoffs — First Round 

Morningside 51 Dickinson State 20

Kansas Wesleyan 42 Baker 7

Lindsey Wilson 30 Saint Francis 26

Saint Xavier 25 Northwestern 20

Concordia 31 Grand View 30

Marian 17 Reinhardt (GA) 7

College of Idaho 70 OUAZ 23

Cumberlands 28 Keiser 24