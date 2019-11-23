(KMAland) -- Northwest advanced in the DII playoffs, and ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, UNI, Drake and K-State were all victorious in regional college football action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (11-1): Northwest Missouri State held Harding out on a two-point conversion with 1:14 to play to take 7-6 win in the opening round of the Division II playoffs. The only touchdown for the Bearcats came on a Braden Wright to Kyle Raunig touchdown pass early in the first quarter, and the defense held Harding to just 151 total yards in the win. They will play at home against Lindenwood next Saturday.
Iowa State (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big 12) & Kansas (3-8, 1-7): Iowa State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 41-31 win over Kansas. Brock Purdy threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, including 96 and two to La’Michael Pettway and 100 to Charlie Kolar. Breece Hall added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown. Carter Stanley had 328 yards passing and three touchdowns for KU, and Pooka Williams Jr. ran for 154 yards.
Iowa (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten): Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards for the Hawkeyes in a 19-10 trump over Illinois (6-5, 4-4). Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a career-high 121 yards on four catches, and the Hawkeye defense forced three key turnovers.
Nebraska (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten): Nebraska rolled to a 54-7 win over Maryland (3-8, 1-7). J.D. Spielman had seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskers while Adirna Martinez added 194 yards passing, 94 rushing and three total scores. Luke McCaffrey pitched in 83 yards rushing, 32 passing and 12 receiving on the day.
Northern Iowa (8-4 overall, 6-2 MVFC): Will McElvain threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Trevor Allen added 94 yards rushing and two scores and Northern Iowa beat Western Illinois (1-11, 1-7), 38-7.
Drake (6-5 overall, 6-2 PFL): Ian Corwin had 146 yards and two touchdowns passing, and Drew Lauer finished with 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Drake in a 31-28 win at Davidson (8-4, 5-3). Lauer added three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas State (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big 12): Kansas State scored a tight 30-27 win over Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6). Skylar Thompson had 246 yards and two touchdowns passing to lead the victory.
Missouri (5-6 overall, 2-5 SEC): Tennessee (6-5, 4-3) took down Missouri, 24-20. Kelly Bryant struggled with just 166 yards passing on 16 completions in another Missouri loss - their fifth straight defeat.
NCAA REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 19 Illinois 10
Nebraska 54 Maryland 7
Minnesota 38 Northwestern 22
Ohio State 28 Penn State 17
Michigan State 27 Rutgers 0
Michigan 39 Indiana 14
Wisconsin 45 Purdue 24
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 41 Kansas 31
Kansas State 30 Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma State 20 West Virginia 13
Baylor 24 Texas 10
Oklahoma 28 TCU 24
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 24 Missouri 20
Alabama 66 Western Carolina 3
Auburn 52 Samford 0
Georgia 19 Texas A&M 13
Kentucky 50 UT Martin 7
Vanderbilt 38 East Tennessee State 0
LSU 56 Arkansas 20
Mississippi State 45 Abilene Christian 7
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 38 Western Illinois 7
Youngstown State 21 Illinois State 3
North Dakota State 21 Southern Illinois 7
South Dakota 24 South Dakota State 21
Indiana State 51 Missouri State 24
Pioneer League
Drake 31 Davidson 28
San Diego 47 Jacksonville 28
Dayton 51 Butler 38
Stetson 31 Morehead State 16
Marist 26 Valparaiso 14
NCAA Division II Playoffs — First Round
Northwest Missouri State 7 Harding 6
Lindenwood 41 Ouachita Baptist 38
Central Missouri 37 UIndy 27
Colorado State-Pueblo 17 Augustana 0
Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Tarleton State 16
Colorado School of Mines 24 Sioux Falls 21
West Florida 38 Wingate 17
Lenoir-Rhyne 36 Miles 7
Carson-Newman 17 Bowie State 9
Shepherd 31 Indiana (PA) 27
Kutztown 33 Tiffin 31
Notre Dame (OH) 31 West Chester 24
NCAA Division III Playoffs — First Round
Mary Hardin-Baylor 43 Redlands 14
Huntingdon 27 Berry 24
Wisconsin-Whitewater 35 Monmouth (IL) 10
Wartburg 41 Hope 3
Wheaton (IL) 51 Martin LUther 7
Central (IA) 38 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37 — OT
Chapman 68 Linfield 65 — 3 OT
Saint John’s (MN) 51 Aurora 47
Salisbury 83 SUNY Maritime 0
Union (NY) 24 CWRU 21
Muhlenberg 38 MIT 0
Brockport 33 Western New England 28
Mount Union 65 Hanover 14
North Central (IL) 51 Wabash 15
Wesley 58 Framingham St. 21
Delaware Valley 30 Bridgewater (VA) 22
NAIA Football Playoffs — First Round
Morningside 51 Dickinson State 20
Kansas Wesleyan 42 Baker 7
Lindsey Wilson 30 Saint Francis 26
Saint Xavier 25 Northwestern 20
Concordia 31 Grand View 30
Marian 17 Reinhardt (GA) 7
College of Idaho 70 OUAZ 23
Cumberlands 28 Keiser 24