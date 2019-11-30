(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled into the national quarterfinals, ISU lost to K-State, UNI advanced in the FCS playoffs and Kansas got crushed in regional college football action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a 63-7 second round playoff victory over Lindenwood (9-4). Isaiah Strayhorn had 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Braden Wright threw for 152, rushed for 116 and had three total offensive touchdowns in the win. Blake Bayer had three interceptions, and Spencer Phillips and Andy Hessler had one fumble recovery each to lead the defense.
Iowa State (7-5 overall, 5-4 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-4, 5-4): Kansas State scored the first 14 and the final 13 to win 27-17 over the Cyclones. Jordon Brown had 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Joshua Youngblood had a 93-yard kickoff return for a score to open the game for K-State. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy had 185 yards passing and a touchdown, and Breece Hall also rushed fo ra score.
Northern Iowa (9-4): The Panthers won their opening round game of the FCS Playoffs, 17-3 over San Diego (9-3). USD managed just 213 yards of offense while the UNI defense had three interceptions, including a 34-yard pick-six for Brawntae Wells. Omar Brown and Christian Jegen also had interceptions, and Spencer Cuvelier recovered a fumble.
Kansas (3-9 overall, 1-8 Big 12): Kansas’ season came to a finish with a 61-6 loss to Baylor (11-1, 8-1). Carter Stanley threw three interceptions and for just 92 yards while Pooka Williams Jr. had 97 yards on the ground.
NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 29 Illinois 10
Ohio State 56 Michigan 27
Indiana 44 Purdue 41 — 3 OT
Michigan State 19 Maryland 16
Wisconsin 38 Minnesota 17
Penn State 27 Rutgers 6
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 61 Kansas 6
Kansas State 27 Iowa State 17
Oklahoma 34 Oklahoma State 16
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 52 Georgia Tech 7
Kentucky 45 Louisville 13
Clemson 38 South Carolina 3
Auburn 48 Alabama 45
Tennessee 28 Vanderbilt 10
LSU 50 Texas A&M 7
Florida 40 Florida State 17
FCS National Championship Scoreboard — First Round
Northern Iowa 17 San Diego 3
Illinois State 24 Southeast Missouri State 6
Albany (NY) 42 Central Connecticut State 14
Monmouth 44 Holy Cross 27
Austin Peay 42 Furman 6
Nicholls State 24 North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45 Villanova 44
Kennesaw State 28 Wofford 21
Division II Playoffs — Second Round
Northwest Missouri State 63 Lindenwood 7
Ferris State 37 Central Missouri 10
Minnesota State 35 Colorado State-Pueblo 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Colorado School of Mines 3
Slippery Rock 51 Shepherd 30
Notre Dame (OH) 20 Kutztown 17
West Florida 38 Valdosta State 35
Lenoir-Rhyne 49 Carson-Newman 21
Division III Playoffs — Second Round
Wisconsin-Whitewater 41 Wartburg 28
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42 Huntingdon 6
Wheaton (IL) 49 Central (IA) 13
Saint John’s (MN) 55 Chapman 26
Salisbury 62 Union (NY) 41
Muhlenberg 42 Brockport 0
North Central (IL) 59 Mount Union 52
Delaware Valley 45 Wesley 10
NAIA Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Morningside 51 Saint Xavier (IL) 0
Lindsey Wilson 35 Kansas Wesleyan 24
Marian (IN) 30 Cumberlands (KY) 0
Grand View 14 College of Idaho 6