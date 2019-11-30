578.jpg
Photo courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled into the national quarterfinals, ISU lost to K-State, UNI advanced in the FCS playoffs and Kansas got crushed in regional college football action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a 63-7 second round playoff victory over Lindenwood (9-4). Isaiah Strayhorn had 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Braden Wright threw for 152, rushed for 116 and had three total offensive touchdowns in the win. Blake Bayer had three interceptions, and Spencer Phillips and Andy Hessler had one fumble recovery each to lead the defense.

Iowa State (7-5 overall, 5-4 Big 12) & Kansas State (8-4, 5-4): Kansas State scored the first 14 and the final 13 to win 27-17 over the Cyclones. Jordon Brown had 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Joshua Youngblood had a 93-yard kickoff return for a score to open the game for K-State. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy had 185 yards passing and a touchdown, and Breece Hall also rushed fo ra score.

Northern Iowa (9-4): The Panthers won their opening round game of the FCS Playoffs, 17-3 over San Diego (9-3). USD managed just 213 yards of offense while the UNI defense had three interceptions, including a 34-yard pick-six for Brawntae Wells. Omar Brown and Christian Jegen also had interceptions, and Spencer Cuvelier recovered a fumble.

Kansas (3-9 overall, 1-8 Big 12): Kansas’ season came to a finish with a 61-6 loss to Baylor (11-1, 8-1). Carter Stanley threw three interceptions and for just 92 yards while Pooka Williams Jr. had 97 yards on the ground.

NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 29 Illinois 10

Ohio State 56 Michigan 27

Indiana 44 Purdue 41 — 3 OT

Michigan State 19 Maryland 16

Wisconsin 38 Minnesota 17

Penn State 27 Rutgers 6

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 61 Kansas 6

Kansas State 27 Iowa State 17

Oklahoma 34 Oklahoma State 16

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 52 Georgia Tech 7

Kentucky 45 Louisville 13

Clemson 38 South Carolina 3

Auburn 48 Alabama 45

Tennessee 28 Vanderbilt 10

LSU 50 Texas A&M 7

Florida 40 Florida State 17

FCS National Championship Scoreboard — First Round 

Northern Iowa 17 San Diego 3

Illinois State 24 Southeast Missouri State 6

Albany (NY) 42 Central Connecticut State 14

Monmouth 44 Holy Cross 27

Austin Peay 42 Furman 6

Nicholls State 24 North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45 Villanova 44

Kennesaw State 28 Wofford 21

Division II Playoffs — Second Round 

Northwest Missouri State 63 Lindenwood 7

Ferris State 37 Central Missouri 10

Minnesota State 35 Colorado State-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Colorado School of Mines 3

Slippery Rock 51 Shepherd 30

Notre Dame (OH) 20 Kutztown 17

West Florida 38 Valdosta State 35

Lenoir-Rhyne 49 Carson-Newman 21

Division III Playoffs — Second Round 

Wisconsin-Whitewater 41 Wartburg 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42 Huntingdon 6

Wheaton (IL) 49 Central (IA) 13

Saint John’s (MN) 55 Chapman 26

Salisbury 62 Union (NY) 41

Muhlenberg 42 Brockport 0

North Central (IL) 59 Mount Union 52

Delaware Valley 45 Wesley 10

NAIA Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Morningside 51 Saint Xavier (IL) 0

Lindsey Wilson 35 Kansas Wesleyan 24

Marian (IN) 30 Cumberlands (KY) 0

Grand View 14 College of Idaho 6