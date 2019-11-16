(KMAland) -- Northwest clinched another MIAA title, ISU won at the horn and Iowa took down undefeated Minnesota while Nebraska, UNI, Drake, KU & K-State all lost on Saturday in regional college football.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1): Northwest Missouri State picked up a share of their 30th MIAA regular season title with a 45-23 win over Central Missouri (10-1). The Bearcats had eight quarterback sacks, including two each from Spencer Phillips and Zach Howard. Braden Wright added 86 yards rushing, 183 yards passing and two rushing scores.
Iowa State (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12): Brock Purdy threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall had 101 yards and Connor Assalley kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired in a 23-21 win for Iowa State over Texas (6-4, 4-3). Deshaunte Jones (7 receptions, 144 yards, TD) and La”Michael Pettway (8 receptions, 100 yards) both had 100-yard receiving games.
Iowa (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten): Iowa held off a late-charging Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) and handed the Gophers their first loss in a 23-19 win. Iowa scored 20 of the first 23 points, as Nate Stanley threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Goodson rushed for 94 yards and a score.
Nebraska (4-6 overall, 2-5 Big Ten): Nebraska’s Dedrick Mills had 188 yards rushing and a touchdown, but Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) took advantage of several Nebraska errors in the red zone in a 37-21 win. Adrian Martinez had 220 yards passing, 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Northern Iowa (7-4 overall, 5-2 MVFC): Northern Iowa dropped a 38-7 loss to South Dakota State (8-3, 5-2). Will McElvain tossed three interceptions in the defeat for the Panthers.
Drake (5-5 overall, 5-2 PFL): Dayton (7-3, 5-2) was a 46-29 winner at Drake. Ian Corwin threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, but the quarterback threw four interceptions. Drew Lauer had 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Shane Feller had four receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big 12): Kansas lost 31-13 to Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3). Carter Stanley threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big 12): West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) scored the final 10 points in a 24-20 win over Kansas State. Skylar Thompson had 299 yards passing and a touchdowns, but he tossed two interceptions in the defeat.
NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21
Iowa 23 Minnesota 19
Michigan 44 Michigan State 10
Northwestern 45 Massachusetts 6
Penn State 34 Indiana 27
Ohio State 56 Rutgers 21
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 23 Texas 21
Oklahoma State 21 Kansas 13
West Virginia 24 Kansas State 20
TCU 33 Texas Tech 31
Oklahoma Baylor
Southeastern Conference
Florida 23 Missouri 6
Alabama 38 Mississippi State 7
Georgia 21 Auburn 14
Kentucky 38 Vanderbilt 14
LSU Ole Miss
Texas A&M South Carolina
Missouri Valley Football Conference
South Dakota State 38 Northern Iowa 7
Illinois State 17 Missouri State 12
Indiana State 24 Youngstown State 17
Southern Illinois 45 Western Illinois 21
North Dakota State 49 South Dakota 14
Pioneer Football League
Dayton 46 Drake 29
Butler 24 Valparaiso 21
Davidson 42 Stetson 14
Jacksonville 52 Marist 45 — 2 OT
San Diego 52 Morehead State 20
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 45 Central Missouri 23
Missouri Western 71 Lincoln 8
Washburn 57 Nebraska Kearney 41
Pitt State 65 Missouri Southern 6
Fort Hays State 91 Northeastern State 7
Emporia State 34 Central Oklahoma 14
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Jamestown 31 Briar Cliff 10
Morningside 37 Northwestern 27
Dakota Wesleyan 30 Hastings 7
Midland 31 Dordt 28
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 42 Nebraska Wesleyan 7
Simpson 16 Luther 10
Wartburg 48 Loras 7
Central 31 Coe 21
Midwest Conference
Illinois College 35 Ripon College 21
Knox College 27 Beloit College 11
Cornell College 17 Macalester College 14
University of Chicago 35 Lake Forest College 21
Monmouth College 10 St. Norbert College 7
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Baker 28 Evangel 21
Grand View 60 Clarke 6
Peru State 34 Graceland 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 19 Central Methodist 7
Culver-Stockton 17 William Penn 10
Benedictine 52 Missouri Valley 28