Northern Iowa New Logo
Photo: UNI Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa edged South Dakota State to advance to a national quarterfinal while Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in a  quarterfinal on Saturday in regional college football action.

Northwest Missouri State (12-2): Northwest Missouri State had their season finish with a 25-3 loss to Ferris State (12-0), which advanced to the national semifinals. The Bearcats had just 158 total yards of offense, averaging just 2.6 yards per play. Fremont-Mills alums Sam Phillips (7 tackles, 1.5 TFL) and Spencer Phillips (6 tackles, 0.5 TFL) both had strong showings on defense. 

Northern Iowa (10-4): Northern Iowa came back from a 10-point deficit to win 13-10 over South Dakota State (8-5) in the FCS Championship Second Round. Matthew Cook kicked a game-winning 18-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining. Trevor Allen had 90 yards rushing and a touchdown while the Panthers defense forced three turnovers, including an interception for Roosevelt Lawrence and a fumble recovery each for Brawntae Wells and Omar Brown.

NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference Championship 

Oklahoma 30 Baylor 23 — OT

Big Ten Conference Championship 

Ohio State Wisconsin

FCS Championship — Second Round 

Northern Iowa 13 South Dakota State 10

James Madison 66 Monmouth 21

Montana 73 Southeastern Louisiana 28

Weber State 26 Kennesaw State 20

North Dakota State 37 Nicholls State 13

Illinois State 24 Central Arkansas 14

Montana State 47 Albany (NY) 21

Sacramento State Austin Peay

Division II Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Ferris State 25 Northwest Missouri State 3

Minnesota State 42 Texas A&M Commerce 21

West Florida 43 Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Slippery Rock 65 Notre Dame (OH) 59

Division III Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26 Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

Saint John’s (MN) 34 Wheaton (IL) 33

North Central (IL) 31 Delaware Valley 14

Muhlenberg 24 Salisbury 8

NAIA Playoffs — Semifinals 

Morningside 21 Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 28 Lindsey Wilson 24