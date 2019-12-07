(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa edged South Dakota State to advance to a national quarterfinal while Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in a quarterfinal on Saturday in regional college football action.
Northwest Missouri State (12-2): Northwest Missouri State had their season finish with a 25-3 loss to Ferris State (12-0), which advanced to the national semifinals. The Bearcats had just 158 total yards of offense, averaging just 2.6 yards per play. Fremont-Mills alums Sam Phillips (7 tackles, 1.5 TFL) and Spencer Phillips (6 tackles, 0.5 TFL) both had strong showings on defense.
Northern Iowa (10-4): Northern Iowa came back from a 10-point deficit to win 13-10 over South Dakota State (8-5) in the FCS Championship Second Round. Matthew Cook kicked a game-winning 18-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining. Trevor Allen had 90 yards rushing and a touchdown while the Panthers defense forced three turnovers, including an interception for Roosevelt Lawrence and a fumble recovery each for Brawntae Wells and Omar Brown.
NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference Championship
Oklahoma 30 Baylor 23 — OT
Big Ten Conference Championship
Ohio State Wisconsin
FCS Championship — Second Round
Northern Iowa 13 South Dakota State 10
James Madison 66 Monmouth 21
Montana 73 Southeastern Louisiana 28
Weber State 26 Kennesaw State 20
North Dakota State 37 Nicholls State 13
Illinois State 24 Central Arkansas 14
Montana State 47 Albany (NY) 21
Sacramento State Austin Peay
Division II Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Ferris State 25 Northwest Missouri State 3
Minnesota State 42 Texas A&M Commerce 21
West Florida 43 Lenoir-Rhyne 38
Slippery Rock 65 Notre Dame (OH) 59
Division III Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Wisconsin-Whitewater 26 Mary Hardin-Baylor 7
Saint John’s (MN) 34 Wheaton (IL) 33
North Central (IL) 31 Delaware Valley 14
Muhlenberg 24 Salisbury 8
NAIA Playoffs — Semifinals
Morningside 21 Grand View 16
Marian (Ind.) 28 Lindsey Wilson 24