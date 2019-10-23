(KMAland) -- Creighton won in shutout fashion while Drake lost in regional men’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Creighton (7-5-1 overall, 3-3-0 Big East): Luke Haakenson scored in the 81st minute to lead Creighton to a 1-0 win over DePaul (5-6-3, 1-2-3). Paul Kruse finished with three saves and posted his first shutout of the season.
Drake (7-7-0 overall, 4-4-0 MVC): Drake struck first on Leroy Enzugusi’s sixth goal of the season in the 22nd minute, but the Bulldogs lost 3-1 to Valparaiso (3-9-1, 2-4-0).
COMPLETE MEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 DePaul 0
Providence 2 Villanova 0
Xavier 2 Seton Hall 1
Georgetown 3 St. John’s 0
Marquette 3 Butler 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 3 Drake 1
Loyola 0 Bradley 0 — 2 OT