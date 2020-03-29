(KMAland) -- Rutgers picked up their highest-ranked hoops recruit in 12 years while Wichita State had a big day of commitments in basketball.
BASKETBALL (2020): Rutgers nabbed a major commitment from 6-foot-10 center prospect Cliff Omoruyi (Roselle, New Jersey). Omoruyi is the third-ranked player in New Jersey for the 2020 class and 41st overall. The highest-ranked Rutgers commit since 2008, Omoruyi chose Rutgers over Arizona State and Auburn.
BASKETBALL (2020): Wichita State grabbed commitments from a trio of players on Sunday.
-Ricky Council IV (Durham, NC): A 3-star shooting guard ranked 19th in the state of North Carolina
-Craig Porter (Vincennes, IN): One of the top-ranked combo guards in the JUCO ranks.
-Chaunce Jenkins (Newport News, VA): An unranked shooting guard.
BASKETBALL (2020): Georgia added junior college power forward Tyron McMillan from Kilgore JC in Texas. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound prospect chose UGA over offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Arizona State and St. John’s.
FOOTBALL (2021): 3-star running back Jarris Williams (Eight Mile, Alabama) picked Troy over other reported offers from Kentucky, Missouri, South Alabama and Tennessee among others. Williams is ranked as the 16th player in Alabama, the 30th running back and the 441st player in the class.