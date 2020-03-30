(KMAland) -- Oklahoma and Tennessee football both picked up commitments on Monday in national recruiting. All rankings are from 247Sports Composite.
FOOTBALL (2021) — Oklahoma safety Jordan Mukes (Choctaw) committed to the Sooners on Monday. The 3-star also claimed offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, among others. He’s ranked as the 8th-best player in Oklahoma and is 27th at the safety position.
FOOTBALL (2021) — Tennessee picked up a commit from 3-star running back Jaylen Wright (Durham, North Carolina). Wright ranks 28th in NC and 46th at his position. He chose the Vols over Arizona State, Miami, Rutgers and Syracuse.
BASKETBALL (2020) — Grand Canyon added Wichita, Kansas shooting guard Jayden Stone. The third-ranked player in Kansas, Stone is originally from Australia and played for Sunrise Christian this past season.
BASKETBALL (2020) — Wichita State grabbed another commit in junior college small forward Clarence Jackson (Polk State College). Jackson had a final group that also included Boise State, Iona, LSU, New Mexico State and Texas Tech