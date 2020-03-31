(KMAland) -- A big commitment for Mississippi State football and baseball, and a run on defensive back commitments Tuesday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Mississippi State picked up a commitment from 4-star quarterback Sawyer Robertson (Lubbock, TX). The nation’s 9th-ranked pro-style quarterback will also play baseball at MSU.
-Tennessee nabbed a commitment from in-state wide receiver product Walker Merrill (Brentwood, Tennessee). Merrill is the 11th-ranked player in the state.
-Georgia prep cornerback Kani Walker committed to Boston College (Douglasville, Georgia). Walker is the 57th-ranked cornerback and a 3-star.
-3-star cornerback Kamren Blanton (Bellflower, CA) pledged to UNLV, 3-star safety Will Johnson (Leonardtown, Maryland) picked Virginia Tech and unranked wide receiver Max Patterson (Arlington, Virginia) committed to Rutgers.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-The biggest basketball commit of the day came from North Idaho College point guard Nate Pryor, who chose Washington for the third time in his career.
There were 12 other mid-major commits on Tuesday:
-Worcester, Massachusetts point guard Marty Silvera picked St. Peter’s.
-Bronx, New York shooting guard Joseph Munden committed to Fairleigh Dickinson.
-Lithuanian shooting guard Gediminas Mokseckas will play for Campbell.
-Duquesne added a pair of players in Solon, Ohio point guard Michael Bekelja and Colonial, New Jersey small forward Trent Hudgens.
-Idaho State nabbed Denmark shooting guard Liam Churchill Sorensen.
-Eastern Kentucky landed Lakewood, Ohio small forward Devontae Blanton.
-Howard Community College shooting guard Deven Richmond committed to Howard.
-Pensacola State College shooting guard Shawndarius Coward verbaled to Hofstra.
-Santa Clara picked up Phoenix point guard Trent Hudgens.
-American landed Chipola College center Christian Lorng.
-Grambling landed forward Cameron Woodall of Copiah Lincoln CC.