(KMAland) -- A quiet day in recruiting saw seven mid-major commitments in the 2020 basketball class and one mid-major commit in 2021 football.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Cincinnati inside linebacker Daylan Long was the lone known football commit of the day, as he chose Miami, Ohio.
BASKETBALL (2020)
Six guards and a center pledged to mid-majors on Wednesday.
-Pratt Community College shooting guard Jamel Horton (Queens, New York) committed to Albany.
-Missouri State nabbed a commitment from Blinn College center Nic Tata — a native of Melbourne, Australia.
-Dover, Delaware point guard Elijah Allen made a pledge to Wagner.
-Quinnipiac landed Manchester, New Hampshire point guard Bol Akot.
-Another point guard Amir Nesbitt (Newport News, Virginia) announced for Hampton.
-Wichita, Kansas shooting guard Tanner Mans made a commitment to VMI.
-Coppin State landed Gaithersburg, Maryland shooting guard Nendah Tarke.