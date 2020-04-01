College Basketball Recruiting
Photo: Pro Skills Basketball

(KMAland) -- A quiet day in recruiting saw seven mid-major commitments in the 2020 basketball class and one mid-major commit in 2021 football.

FOOTBALL (2021)

-Cincinnati inside linebacker Daylan Long was the lone known football commit of the day, as he chose Miami, Ohio.

BASKETBALL (2020)

Six guards and a center pledged to mid-majors on Wednesday.

-Pratt Community College shooting guard Jamel Horton (Queens, New York) committed to Albany.

-Missouri State nabbed a commitment from Blinn College center Nic Tata — a native of Melbourne, Australia.

-Dover, Delaware point guard Elijah Allen made a pledge to Wagner.

-Quinnipiac landed Manchester, New Hampshire point guard Bol Akot.

-Another point guard Amir Nesbitt (Newport News, Virginia) announced for Hampton.

-Wichita, Kansas shooting guard Tanner Mans made a commitment to VMI.

-Coppin State landed Gaithersburg, Maryland shooting guard Nendah Tarke.