(KMAland) -- Penn State football landed three key commits, it was a huge day on the transfer market and more from Friday’s college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Penn State was plenty active on Friday with commits from 4-star athlete Zakee Wheatley (Severn, Maryland), 4-star cornerback Kalen King (Detroit, Michigan) and 3-star inside linebacker Kobe King (Detroit, Michigan).
-Tennessee landed 3-star Oxford, Alabama tight end Roc Taylor, who is ranked 17th at his position and 18th in Alabama.
-Virginia Tech picked up a defensive tackle commit from Tyas Martin (Jacksonville, Arkansas). Martin is the third-ranked player in Arkansas and 27th-ranked defensive tackle.
-Indiana earned a commit from Orange Park, Florida safety Larry Smith, who ranks 34th at his position.
-Purdue picked up a 3-star athlete commit in Bryon Threats (Dublin, Ohio), who ranks 28th in Ohio.
-West Virginia went into Ohio and landed defensive end Hammond Russell (Dublin, Ohio). Russell is 40th at the strongside defensive end spot and 29th in the state.
-Arizona State got a pledge from Southfield, Michigan offensive tackle Caleb Banks — the 25th-ranked player in Michigan and 77th-ranked OT.
-NC State nabbed in-state cornerback Mario Love, who ranks 42nd in the state and 70th at cornerback.
Other commitments:
-Davis Ballinger, WR, Melbourne, Florida >>> UCF
-Rodquice Chaney, OT, Kilgore JC >>> HOUSTON
-Brayden Fox, WR, Akron, Ohio >>> RUTGERS
-Jaelen Stokes, CB, Auburndale, Florida >>> USF
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Mississippi State was the lone Power Five school to land a commitment on Friday, as Chattanooga, Tennessee small forward Andersson Garcia announced for MSU.
-Iowa Lakes CC point guard Justin Brookens made the call for Western Illinois.
-McCook CC (NE) point guard Raheim Sullivan is also on the move after a commitment to Marist.
-Moberly Area CC (MO) shooting guard Eddie Creal announced a commitment to St. Bonaventure.
Other commitments:
-Tres Berry, G, Cleveland, Tennessee >>> RHODE ISLAND
-Tay Boothman, PG, Buckeye, Arizona >>> HOUSTON BAPTIST
-Victor Brown Jr., SG, Orland, Florida >>> AMERICAN
-Braelon Bush, PG, Silsbee, Texas >>> MCNEESE STATE
-Pedro Castro, SG, Blinn College >>> HOUSTON BAPTIST
-Chris Greene, PF, CC of Beavery County >>> CLEVELAND STATE
-Jamahri Harvey, SG, Fayetteville, North Carolina >>> UNC WILMINGTON
-Adam Hess, G, Salt Lake CC >>> UTEP
-Eric Hester, PG, Tallahassee CC >>> PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
-Eden Holt, PG, Willistan State College >>> UT MARTIN
-Charles Jones, SG, SW Illinois College >>> TOLEDO
-Nehemie Kabeya, C, College of Southern Idaho >>> NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
-Jason Kemp, SF, Seattle, Washington >>> SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
-Griffin Lamb, PF, Gilbert, Arizona >>> ARMY
-Duke Miles, PG, Montgomery, Alabama >>> TROY
-Jalen Moore, PG, Olney Central College >>> OAKLAND
-Eoin Nelson, PF, Otero JC >>> WYOMING
-Toby Okani, SF, West Orange, New Jersey >>> DUQUESNE
-Abou Ousmane, PF, Scotland, Pennsylvania >>> NORTH TEXAS
-John Square Jr., PF, Washington D.C. >>> FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
BASKETBALL (2021)
-3-star standout forward KeShawn Murphy (Ramsay, Alabama) announced a commitment to Western Kentucky.
TRANSFER PORTAL (BASKETBALL)
It was a busy day in the transfer portal with 16 players beating the weekend in announcing their moves.
-The highest-scoring transfer of the day was former Columbia guard Mike Smith (22.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.1 RPG) deciding for Michigan.
-Another high-scoring guard on the move is former Central State (Division II) star Darweshi Hunter, who committed to Weber State after averaging 20.7 PPG this past year.
-Other double-digit scorers on the move include former SE Missouri guard Alex Caldwell (11.7 PPG) committing to North Carolina Central, former Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate (13.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.6 APG) moving to Arkansas and former Yale forward Jordan Bruner (10.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG) committing to Alabama.
-Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan (8.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG) is transferring to USC, and Arkansas State guard Melo Eggleston (8.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG) is making a move to Bryant.
-Former Power Five players Brandon Knapper (West Virginia), Kodye Pugh (Stanford), Ricky Lindo Jr. (Maryland) and Jalen Johnson (Tennessee) announced their transfers to Eastern Kentucky, Loyola Marymount, George Washington and East Tennessee State, respectively.
Others transfers:
-Cavit Ege Havsa, G, Utah Valley >>> RICE
-Aanen Moody, G, North Dakota >>> SOUTHERN UTAH
-Josh Pierre-Louis, G, Temple >>> UC SANTA BARBARA
-Luke Sutherland, F, Siena >>> BRYANT
View the KMA story on former Creighton guard Davion Mintz transferring to Kentucky linked here.
TRANSFER PORTAL (FOOTBALL)
-Akron offensive tackle Brandon Council chose Auburn over other major interest from Baylor and Missouri. The grad transfer started all 12 games for Akron this past season.
-Colorado State is adding another Miami transfer, picking up two-year grad transfer tight end Brian Polenday. Polenday played in 14 games in his career and has just one catch for 14 yards.