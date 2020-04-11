Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then mainly cloudy in the afternoon with periods of rain or snow. Windy. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early becoming clear late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.