(KMAland) -- FSU got a commitment from the top interceptor in the country, Utah nabbed a QB commit, Texas Tech & FSU got basketball commits and ASU, Notre Dame & Ohio State basketball added transfers on Saturday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Utah landed one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, as Mission Viejo, California 4-star prospect Peter Costelli chose the Utes. Costellis ranked 241st overall, 22nd in the state of California and ninth among dual-threat quarterbacks.
-Toledo picked up a big a commitment from Oak Park, Michigan safety Jaylin Mines. Mines is ranked 17th at safety and 43rd in Michigan.
-Michigan State also landed a safety commitment from Miami prospect Gabe Nealy, who is ranked 133rd in the state and 67th at his position.
Other commitments:
-Tajheem Lawson, RB, Chicago Heights, Illinois >>> NORTHERN ILLINOIS
-Jordan Moore, ATH, Towson, Maryland >>> DUKE
BASKETBALL (2020)
-A pair of Power Five schools landed recruits with Texas Tech picking up a commitment from Clarendon College power forward and former Omaha Northwest standout Esahia Nyiwe and Florida State taking a pledge from Winston Salem, North Carolina center Quincy Ballard.
Other commitments on Saturday:
-Melvyn Ebonkoli, PF, France >>> MISSOURI STATE
-Cheikh Faye, SF, Chipola College >>> EASTERN KENTUCKY
-Elijah Gonzales, PG, Clarendon College >>> UL MONROE
-Ryan leonard, SG, Santa Fe College >>> EASTERN ILLINOIS
-Chinedu Okanu, C, Vincennes University >>> NORTHERN ILLINOIS
-Siem Uijtendaal, SG, Netherlands >>> CANISIUS
TRANSFER PORTAL (BASKETBALL)
-Three Power Five schools nabbed transfers on Saturday. Former Portland State guard Holland Woods (17.7 PPG, 5.2 APG) is moving to Arizona State, former Santa Clara guard Trey Wertz (11.9 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.5 RPG) picked Notre Dame and former Utah State guard Abel Porter (5.6 PPG, 3.2 APG) will play for Ohio State.
-Standout UL Monroe guard Michael Ertel (16.2 PPG) also announced a move to UAB.
Other transfers:
-Raymond Bethea Jr., G, Howard >>> HAMPTON
-Asbjorn Midtgaard, C, Wichita State >>> GRAND CANYON
TRANSFER PORTAL (FOOTBALL)
-Illinois landed a commitment from FCS All-American offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty. Jeresaty is a one-year graduate transfer after starting for three years at Wofford.
-Florida State also earned a commitment from former Florida Atlantic defensive back Meiko Dotson, who led the country last year with nine interceptions.