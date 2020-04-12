(KMAland) -- Major commitments for Stanford and Auburn hoops, a big transfer for Oregon and a strong interior lineman commit for Michigan in Sunday’s recruiting news.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Two of the top 51 players in the country announced commitments on Sunday. Stanford landed Chatsworth, California small forward and the No. 5 ranked player in the country, per 247Sports Composite, Ziaire Williams. Williams is the top small forward in the country and third in the state of California.
Also, Auburn landed Norcross, Georgia power forward JT Thor, who is ranked No. 51 in the country, 8th at power forward and fourth in Georgia.
Other commitments:
-Latavian Lawrence, SF, Aiken, SF >>> SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
-Jaron Rillie, PG, Santa Barbara, CA >>> SAMFORD
TRANSFER PORTAL (BASKETBALL)
-UNLV guard grad transfer Amauri Hardy (14.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) is taking his talents to Oregon he announced on Sunday.
-Former High Point guard Curtis Holland III (12.7 PPG) announces his transfer to Towson.
-Former Oakland guard Travel Maddox Jr. (9.1 PPG, 3.0 RGP) is transferring to Cal State Fullerton.
-Former UL Monroe guard Jalen Hodge (7.7 PPG) announced a transfer to James Madison.
-Former Florida big man Gorjok Bak (1.9 PPG) is moving on to California Baptist for his final year.
Other transfer moves on Sunday:
-Andre Allen, F, Arizona State >>> SOUTHERN
-Evan Clayborne, F, North Carolina Central >>> UNC ASHEVILLE
-Devin Gage, G, DePaul >>> FRESNO STATE
-Quentin Jackson, G, Temple >>> LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Michigan landed one of the top interior linemen in the class of 2021 on Sunday. Detroit center Raheem Anderson opted for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-3, 298-pound prospect ranks 211th in the country, third at center and seventh in Michigan.
-Cincinnati also nabbed an in-state recruit on Sunday, picking up 3-star safety Leroy Bowers, who ranks 70th at his position and 40th in Ohio.
Other commitments on Sunday:
-Zahir Abdus-Salaam, RB, Union City, New Jersey >>> WESTERN MICHIGAN
-Willie Simmons, OLB, Elgin, Texas >>> NORTH TEXAS
FOOTBALL (2020)
-East Carolina picks up Riverside Community College safety Shawn Dourseau on Sunday for their 2020 class.
TRANSFER PORTAL (FOOTBALL)
-Former Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Young is moving to his third school in the last three years, choosing Cincinnati.