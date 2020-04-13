(KMAland) -- Arizona State basketball landed a five-star commitment to highlight the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-The highest-ranked commit of the day came from offensive center Jake Slaughter (Ocala, Florida), who decided to stay in-state with a verbal to Florida State. Slaughter is ranked sixth at center and 86th in Florida.
-Texas Tech added an in-state offensive lineman of their own with a commitment from tackle Jack Tucker (Argyle, Texas), who ranks 76th at his position and 106th in Texas.
-Colorado State landed Lathan Adams (DeSoto, Texas) out of Texas. The cornerback is ranked 77th at his position and 129th in the Lone Star State.
-View the complete story on Deldrick Withers’ commitment to Kansas linked here.
http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kansas-adds-little-rock-de-withers-in-2021-class/article_bd3d0494-7dcb-11ea-bce5-17bd0533c1e7.html
Other commitments:
-Samuel Graham, S, Burnie, Maryland (NA) >>> MIAMI, OHIO
-Billy Wiles, PRO QB, Ashburn, Virginia (49th QB, 41st VA) >>> TULANE
BASKETBALL (2020)
-The No. 7 ranked recruiting the country Josh Christopher chose Arizona State on Monday evening over Michigan, Missouri, UCLA and USC. The 5-star Christopher is the No. 10 overall player per 247Sports Composite rankings.
-View the complete story on Donovan Williams’ (Lincoln, NE) commitment to Oklahoma State linked here. http://www.kmaland.com/sports/nebraskas-mr-basketball-williams-commits-to-okie-state/article_a8cdeb22-7dfd-11ea-815f-03d66e1f9448.html#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
Other commitments:
-Giancarlo Bastianoni, PF, Dominican Republic >>> PRESBYTERIAN
-Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly, PF, Ottawa, CN >>> HOLY CROSS
-Chase Courtney, PF, Scottsdale, Arizona >>> SAN JOSE STATE
-RayQuawndis Mitchell, G, Otero CC >>> ILLINOIS-CHICAGO
-Malik Muhommad, C, East LA College >>> CENTRAL MICHIGAN
-Elijah Perry, SG, Flushing, New York >>> RIDER
-Tyrone Simos-Primerano, SF, Australia >>> GARDNER-WEBB
-Treyland Smith, SG, Pearl, Mississippi >>> MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
-DeAnthony Tipler, PG, Northeast Mississippi CC >>> COASTAL CAROLINA