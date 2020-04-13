Arizona State Sun Devils
Photo: Arizona State

(KMAland) -- Arizona State basketball landed a five-star commitment to highlight the day in college recruiting.

FOOTBALL (2021) 

-The highest-ranked commit of the day came from offensive center Jake Slaughter (Ocala, Florida), who decided to stay in-state with a verbal to Florida State. Slaughter is ranked sixth at center and 86th in Florida.

-Texas Tech added an in-state offensive lineman of their own with a commitment from tackle Jack Tucker (Argyle, Texas), who ranks 76th at his position and 106th in Texas.

-Colorado State landed Lathan Adams (DeSoto, Texas) out of Texas. The cornerback is ranked 77th at his position and 129th in the Lone Star State.

Other commitments:

-Samuel Graham, S, Burnie, Maryland (NA) >>> MIAMI, OHIO

-Billy Wiles, PRO QB, Ashburn, Virginia (49th QB, 41st VA) >>> TULANE

BASKETBALL (2020)

-The No. 7 ranked recruiting the country Josh Christopher chose Arizona State on Monday evening over Michigan, Missouri, UCLA and USC. The 5-star Christopher is the No. 10 overall player per 247Sports Composite rankings.

-View the complete story on Donovan Williams' (Lincoln, NE) commitment to Oklahoma State linked here.

Other commitments:

-Giancarlo Bastianoni, PF, Dominican Republic >>> PRESBYTERIAN 

-Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly, PF, Ottawa, CN >>> HOLY CROSS

-Chase Courtney, PF, Scottsdale, Arizona >>> SAN JOSE STATE 

-RayQuawndis Mitchell, G, Otero CC >>> ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

-Malik Muhommad, C, East LA College >>> CENTRAL MICHIGAN 

-Elijah Perry, SG, Flushing, New York >>> RIDER

-Tyrone Simos-Primerano, SF, Australia >>> GARDNER-WEBB 

-Treyland Smith, SG, Pearl, Mississippi >>> MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 

-DeAnthony Tipler, PG, Northeast Mississippi CC >>> COASTAL CAROLINA