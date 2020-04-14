(KMAland) -- Stanford landed a dual-threat quarterback, Wisconsin picked up a running back and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Stanford landed dual-threat quarterback Ari Patu out of Folsom, California. Patu is ranked 16th at his position and 48th in the state.
-View the complete story on Jordan Oladokun committing to Iowa linked here.
http://www.kmaland.com/sports/iowa-adds-3-star-cornerback-oladokun/article_2245d536-7e72-11ea-a208-9ff0d47cfe12.html
-Denton, Texas outside linebacker DJ Arkansas announced a commitment to Rice. Arkansas is 62nd at his position and 112th in the state of Texas.
-Wisconsin added a verbal from Hendersonville, Tennessee running back Antwan Roberts. Roberts is ranked as the 76th-best running back and is 30th in Tennessee.
-Oregon State also picked up a commitment on Tuesday, with unranked offensive guard Sione Veikoso (Kailua, Hawaii) choosing the Beavers.
-Newtown Square, Pennsylvania safety Malcolm Folk committed to Syracuse. Folk is 83rd at his position and 31st in Pennsylvania.
Other commitments:
Angelo Butts, WR, Florissant, Missouri (NA) >>> MIAMI, OHIO
Esean Carter, DT, Detroit, Michigan (NA) >>> TOLEDO
Dierre Kelly, SDE, Merrillville, Indiana (NA) >>> BOWLING GREEN
Barika Kpeenu, RB, West Fargo, North Dakota (NA) >>> NORTH DAKOTA STATE
BASKETBALL (2020)
All commits on Tuesday were to mid-major schools:
-Justin Amadi, PF, Roebuck, South Carolina >>> JAMES MADISON
-Caleb Byrd, PG, Covington, Georgia >>> CHARLOTTE
-Ksuan Casey, C, Madisonville, Kentucky >>> UT MARTIN
-Darius Ervin, PG, Brooklyn, New York >>> CORNELL
-Trey Farrer, F, Snow College >>> UTAH VALLEY
-CJ Kelly, G, Pratt CC >>> ALBANY
-Rifen Miguel, F, Tallahassee CC >>> OHIO
-Donte Powers, CG, East Mississippi JC >>> SAM HOUSTON STATE
-Jalen Shaw, F, Triton College >>> ST. BONAVENTURE
-Jahmyl Telford, SG, Boucherville, Canada >>> NORTHEASTERN
-Jade Tse, PG, Salt Lake CC >>> HOUSTON BAPTIST
-Kameron Woods, PG, Bessemer, Alabama >>> TROOY