(KMAland) -- Stanford landed a dual-threat quarterback, Wisconsin picked up a running back and more from the day in college recruiting.

FOOTBALL (2021) 

-Stanford landed dual-threat quarterback Ari Patu out of Folsom, California. Patu is ranked 16th at his position and 48th in the state.

-View the complete story on Jordan Oladokun committing to Iowa linked here. 

http://www.kmaland.com/sports/iowa-adds-3-star-cornerback-oladokun/article_2245d536-7e72-11ea-a208-9ff0d47cfe12.html

-Denton, Texas outside linebacker DJ Arkansas announced a commitment to Rice. Arkansas is 62nd at his position and 112th in the state of Texas.

-Wisconsin added a verbal from Hendersonville, Tennessee running back Antwan Roberts. Roberts is ranked as the 76th-best running back and is 30th in Tennessee.

-Oregon State also picked up a commitment on Tuesday, with unranked offensive guard Sione Veikoso (Kailua, Hawaii) choosing the Beavers.

-Newtown Square, Pennsylvania safety Malcolm Folk committed to Syracuse. Folk is 83rd at his position and 31st in Pennsylvania. 

Other commitments:

Angelo Butts, WR, Florissant, Missouri (NA) >>> MIAMI, OHIO 

Esean Carter, DT, Detroit, Michigan (NA) >>> TOLEDO

Dierre Kelly, SDE, Merrillville, Indiana (NA) >>> BOWLING GREEN 

Barika Kpeenu, RB, West Fargo, North Dakota (NA) >>> NORTH DAKOTA STATE

BASKETBALL (2020)

All commits on Tuesday were to mid-major schools:

-Justin Amadi, PF, Roebuck, South Carolina >>> JAMES MADISON

-Caleb Byrd, PG, Covington, Georgia >>> CHARLOTTE 

-Ksuan Casey, C, Madisonville, Kentucky >>> UT MARTIN

-Darius Ervin, PG, Brooklyn, New York >>> CORNELL 

-Trey Farrer, F, Snow College >>> UTAH VALLEY 

-CJ Kelly, G, Pratt CC >>> ALBANY 

-Rifen Miguel, F, Tallahassee CC >>> OHIO

-Donte Powers, CG, East Mississippi JC >>> SAM HOUSTON STATE

-Jalen Shaw, F, Triton College >>> ST. BONAVENTURE

-Jahmyl Telford, SG, Boucherville, Canada >>> NORTHEASTERN 

-Jade Tse, PG, Salt Lake CC >>> HOUSTON BAPTIST

-Kameron Woods, PG, Bessemer, Alabama >>> TROOY