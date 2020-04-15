(KMAland) -- Ohio State and USC both landed highly-ranked football recruits while 19 basketball prospects made pledges on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Ohio State picked up one of the top players in the nation on Wednesday. IMG Academy defensive end Tunmise Adeleye (Bradenton, Florida) pledged to the Buckeys. Adeleye is ranked 41st overall in the country, fourth as a strong-side defensive end and eighth in the state of Florida.
-USC picked up an in-state athlete in Anthony Beavers Jr. (Harbor City, California), who is ranked 189th overall, 10th at his position and 17th in the state of California.
-Ole Miss added standout wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Antioch, Tennessee). The Cane Ridge star is ranked 337th overall, 58th at WR and 10th in the state of Tennessee.
-Minnesota picked up a receiver of their own in Moultrie, Georgia product Lemeke Brockington, who ranks 75th at his position and 35th in Georgia.
-Notre Dame added Chicago, Illinois offensive guard Pat Coogan on Wednesday. Coogan is ranked 21st at his position and 14th in Illinois.
-Baylor went into Stillwater, Oklahoma to land the 35th-ranked cornerback Tevin Williams, who is tabbed as the seventh-ranked player in Oklahoma.
-California nabbed an in-state cornerback of their own in Kaleb Higgins. The Folsom native ranks 49th at corner and 56th in the state.
-Michigan State picked up the 31st ranked player in their home state, Derrick Harmon (Detroit). The defensive tackle ranks 59th at his position.
Other commitments on Wednesday:
-Malik Franklin, CB, Tallahassee, Florida >>> SOUTH ALABAMA
-Harrison Hayes, OT, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania >>> LIBERTY
-Malichi Lowery, S, Auburndale, Florida >>> TEMPLE
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Eastern Michigan also landed Belleville, Michigan offensive tackle Coleon Smith. Smith ranks 204th at his position and 56th in the state of Michigan for the Class of 2020.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Illinois State landed Moberly Area Community College big man Dusan Moharcic, who is originally from Belgrade, Serbia.
-Buffalo also picked up a commitment from one of the top junior college point guards in the country in Malik Zachery. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect is originally from Syracuse, New York.
Other commits:
-Detalian Brown, SG, Chicago, Illinois >>> NORTH ALABAMA
-Isaac Chatman, SG, Northeast Mississippi CC >>> NORTH ALABAMA
-Justin Hill, PG, Richmond, Texas >>> LONGWOOD
-Quentin Hodge, SG, Sumter, South Carolina >>> USC UPSTATE
-Jaylon Holmes, PG, Northeast Mississippi CC >>> WESTERN MICHIGAN
-Alex Holt, PF, Lexington, North Carolina >>> HIGH POINT
-Graham Ike, PF, Aurora, Colorado >>> WYOMING
-Darien Jenkins, PG, Broward College >>> TEXAS STATE
-Nasseem Khalif, PG, Sumter, South Carolina >>> MORGAN STATE
-Simeon Kirkland, PF, Florida Southwestern State >>> UAB
-Petar Krivokapic, SG, Buva Crna, Gora >>> FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
-Anquaevious Pollard, PF, Shelton State CC >>> NICHOLLS STATE
-Demetrius Rives, CG, Atlana, GA >>> KENNESAW STATE
-Tekorian Smith, SG, Polk State College >>> KENT STATE
-Jordan Wood, PF, San Antonio, Texas >>> HOWARD
-DeeSean Woods, PG, Morehead, Kentucky >>> SOUTHERN
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Colorado landed German small forward Tristan da Silva (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) on Wednesday.