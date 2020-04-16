(KMAland) -- West Virginia and Auburn highlighted the day in recruiting with commitments from a top running back and a massive offensive tackles, respectively.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-West Virginia picked up an impressive commitment from Massillon, Ohio (Perry High School) Jaylen Anderson. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound prospect ranks 273rd in the country, 14th at running back and eighth in Ohio.
-Auburn added massive offensive tackle J’Marion Gooch. The Seymour, Tennessee prospect goes 6-foot-7.5 and 358 pounds and is ranked 85th at his position and 27th in Tennessee.
-Arkansas nabbed dual threat quarterback Landon Rogers out of Little Rock (Parkview Magnet High School). Rogers ranks 28th among dual-threat quarterbacks and is seventh in his home state.
Other commitments:
-Scam Carrell, SDE, Albuquerque, New Mexico >>> BAYLOR
-Dillon Simon, PRO QB, Lake Charles, Louisiana >>> SOUTH ALABAMA
-Makilan Thomas, OG, Little Rock, Arkansas >>> ARKANSAS STATE
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Devon Hancock, SG, Dallas, Texas >>> MILWAUKEE
-Jake Lieppert, SG, Pima CC >>> RICE
-Keven Osawe, SF, Vincennes University >>> WESTERN KENTUCKY
-Dakota Reber, SF, Wilsonville, Oregon >>> INCARNATE WORD
-Tafari Simms, SF, Western Texas College >>> MILWAUKEE
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Curtis Harrison IV, PF, Cincinnati, Ohio >>> MIAMI, OHIO