(KMAland) -- There were 11 Power Five football commits and 19 total on a busy Friday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
Twelve of 247Sports Composite Rankings’ top 849 recruits committed on Friday. Here’s a look at those in order of their rankings:
93. Click here for the full story on Avante Dickerson’s commitment to Minnesota.
223. North Carolina landed the next-ranked recruit of the day in 6-foot-2, 185-pound 4-star outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (Kernersville, North Carolina). The Glenn High School prospect is ranked 17th at his position and 13th in the state.
390. The Tar Heels also picked up a commit from the third-highest ranked commit of the day, landing Clemmons, North Carolina offensive guard Jared Wilson. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound prospect is 20th at his position and 22nd in the state.
450. Minnesota added to their day with a commitment from Dublin, Ohio (Dublin Coffman) outside linebacker Devon Williams, who is ranked 29th at his position and 17th in Ohio.
530. Penn State added to their class with a commitment from West Hartford, Connecticut (Kingswood-Oxford School) cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound 3-star prospect ranks 29th at corner and second in Connecticut.
533. USC nabbed a massive offensive tackle in Bellflower, California (St. John Bosco) 3-star prospect Maximus Gibbs. Gibbs is ranked 48th at both his position and in California.
562. Michigan State landed in-state defensive end Tyson Watson (Warren Mott HS). Watson is ranked 39th at strong-side defensive end and 16th in Michigan.
611. Montgomery, Alabama defensive tackle Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee High School) is staying in state with a commitment to Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 299-pound Barnes is ranked 33rd at his position and 22nd in Alabama.
725. Cincinnati picked up River Rouge, Michigan safety Armorion Smith. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect is 53rd at safety and 22nd in Michigan.
759. Michigan added Mansfield, Massachusetts defensive end TJ Guy, who ranks 44th at weak-side defensive end and sixth in Massachusetts.
780. Duke went in to Georgia to snag wide receiver Trent Broadnax (Benedictine Military School). The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Broadnax is ranked 118th at his position and 69th in Georgia.
849. UTSA also nabbed a big commitment on Friday with the pledge of Kaden Meredith. The Longview, Texas running back ranks 65th at his position and 118th in the state.
Other commitments:
-Bryce Drummond, PRO QB, Pawhuska, Oklahoma >>> NORTH TEXAS
-JaCorey Hyder, ILB, Woodville, Texas >>> UTSA
-Kybo Jamerson, OLB, Longview, Texas >>> UTSA
-Doran Ray, DT, Detroit, Michigan >>> TOLEDO
-Thurman Ryborn, DT, Horn Lake, Mississippi >>> SOUTH ALABAMA
-Clarence Wilson, SDE, Detroit, Michigan >>> TOLEDO
FOOTBALL (2023)
-There was also a 2023 commit on Friday with Miami Central wide receiver Lamar Seymore choosing to stay in the city with a verbal to Miami.
BASKETBALL (2020)
There was one Power Five commitment on the day, as Oregon State landed former Oklahoma State and Indian Hills Community College power forward Maurice Calloo.
Other commitments:
-Jonah Carrasco, PF, Otero JC >>> IUPUI
-Robert Ford III, PG, Clackamas CC >>> IDAHO STATE
-Josiah Freeman, SG, Fairfax, Virginia >>> WESTERN MICHIGAN
-Clythus Griffith Jr., SG, SW Tennessee CC >>> PORTLAND
-Carter Jeffries, SG, Parkland College >>> ARKANSAS STATE
-Michael Ofoegbu Jr., PF, Lakewood, California >>> SAN JOSE STATE
-A.J. Staton, SG, Charlotte, North Carolina >>> SAMFORD
-Will Thomas, SG, Baltimore, Maryland >>> MORGAN STATE
-Kellen Tynes, PG, Dartmouth, Canada >>> MONTANA STATE
BASKETBALL (2021)
There were a pair of commitments for the 2021 class on Friday:
-Illinois picked up a key commitment from Fort Wayne, Indiana shooting guard Luke Goode. Goode is ranked 97th in the class, 22nd at his position and 7th in the state of Indiana for the 2021 class.
-Small forward Jack Molloy (Greenwich, Connecticut) also pledged to Yale on Friday.