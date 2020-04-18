(KMAland) -- Alabama landed one of the top receivers in the country while North Carolina basketball took a key commitment for the 2021 class on Saturday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
No. 63 — Alabama went into Florida to land wide receiver Agiye Hall. The Valrico native is ranked 63rd overall in the country, 10th at receiver and 11th in Florida.
No. 231 — Pasadena, California (John Muir) athlete Calen Bullock pledged to USC on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound 4-star prospect is ranked as the 13th prospect and 21st player in California.
No. 359 — South Carolina landed Alexandria, Virginia (Episcopal) inside linebacker Bryce Steele. Steele is tabbed as the 15th-ranked linebacker and ninth in Virginia.
No. 500 — Cincinnati native Mao Glynn is staying with his in-city school, choosing Cincinnati on Saturday. The offensive guard prospect is ranked 23rd at his position and 24th in Ohio.
View the complete story on Iowa State’s ninth commitment from the 2021 class linked here.
Other commitments:
-Thomas Davis, WDE, Valdosta, Georgia >>> MISSISSIPPI STATE
-Marlon Dawson, OLB, Oak Park, Michigan >>> MIAMI, OHIO
-Conor Easthope, DUAL QB, Ann Arbor, Michigan >>> HARVARD
-Caden Holt, ILB, New Braunfels, Texas >>> UTSA
-Brian Mayes, CB, Houston,n Texas >>> UTSA
-Zhighlil McMillan, WR, Frisco, Texas >>> NORTH TEXAS
-Kamron Scott, OG, Converse, Texas >>> UTSA
FOOTBALL (2023)
A 2023 cornerback prospect — Shawn Russ — out of Fort Myers, Florida committed to Florida on Saturday.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-LSU landed the biggest 2020 commitment of the day with 7-foot-0 center Josh Gray (Putnam, Connecticut) choosing the Tigers. Gray ranks 186th in the entire class, 26th at center and third in Connecticut.
-Arizona picked up the top international point guard in Kerr Kriisa. The Estonian prospect is 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.
Other commitments:
-Brayan Au, SG, Ranger College >>> LOUISIANA
-Johnny Brown, SF, Florida State College at Jacksonville >>> FLORIDA A&M
-Darius Burford, PG, Bolingbrook, Illinois >>> ELON
-Iyen Enaruna, PF, Cloud County CC >>> EVANSVILLE
-Dillon Jones, SF, Columbia, South Carolina >>> WEBER STATE
-Dominic Parolin, PF, Coquitlam, Canada >>> LEHIGH
-Jordan Polynice, SG, East LA College >>> CHICAGO STATE
-Terell Strickland, PG, St. Petersburg, Florida >>> JAMES MADISON
-Carvell Teasett, PG, Baton Rouge, Louisiana >>> NORTHWESTERN STATE
BASKETBALL (2021)
One of the top prospects in the 2021 class made a call on Saturday, too, with Kinston, North Carolina small forward Dontrez Styles committing to North Carolina. Styles is ranked 57th overall, 12th at small forward and first in the state.