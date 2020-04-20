(KMAland) -- Georgia football and Villanova basketball picked up big commitments on Sunday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
167. The top-ranked commit on Sunday came from Philadelphia defensive end Elijah Jeudy, who announced a commitment to Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound weak-side defensive end is ranked 12th at his position and eighth in Pennsylvania.
921. South Florida landed in-state dual-threat quarterback Timmy McClain on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Seminole High School prospect is 26th at his position and 138th in the state.
To view the commitment story on WDM Valley defensive end Nasir Washington committing to Miami, Ohio click here.
Other commitments:
-Joshua Atkins, OT, Arlington, Texas >>> NEW MEXICO
-Eddie Lee Marburger, PRO QB, Mission, Texas >>> UTSA
-Kendric Rhymes, RB, Houston, Texas >>> UTAH STATE
-Dayton Robinson, OT, Arlington, Texas >>> NEW MEXICO
BASKETBALL (2021)
-The big commitment of the day came from Hockessin, Delaware (Sanford School) center Nnanna Njoku, who made a verbal pledge to Villanova. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound four-star is the 86th ranked player in the country, 15th at center and first in Delaware.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Antwan Burnett, SG, Montgomery, Alabama >>> TROY
-Eric Lee, G, Tampa, Florida >>> ALABAMA A&M
-Terrence Lewis II, SF, New Mexico Junior College >>> NORTH TEXAS