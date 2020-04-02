(KMAland) -- Michigan grabbed one of the top tight ends in the country while 10 junior college prospects made their picks in basketball recruiting on Thursday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Michigan picked up a pair of commits on the day, including 4-star Needham, Massachusetts tight end Louis Hansen (6-4.5, 222), who ranks 187th in the nation, eighth at his position and second in Massachusetts. West Bloomfield, Michigan punter Tommy Doman (6-3, 170) also committed to the Wolverines.
-TCU grabbed dual-threat quarterback Trent Battle (6-1, 200) from Daphne, Alabama. Battle is the 26th-ranked dual quarterback in the country.
-Indiana added 3-star in-state defensive end Cooper Jones (6-6, 245) from Valparaiso. The fifth-ranked player in the state, Jones ranks 26th at strong-side defensive end.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Memphis added South Carolina Salkehatchie JUCO power forward Ahmad Rand (6-foot-8), who is originally from Lincolnton, Georgia.
-Bradley picked up a commitment from Oak Forest, Illinois shooting guard Jayson Kent (6-7, 183). The only high school prep commit of 11 on the day.
-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi nabbed JUCO shooting guard Cyrie Coates (6-6, 178) from Community College of Beaver County.
-North Carolina A&T added a pair of commits on the day: JUCO power forward Quentin Jones (6-8, 235) from Missouri State-West Plains and JUCO small forward Jeremy Robinson (6-5) of West Los Angeles College.
-Portland State took a verbal from JUCO power forward Jacob Edman (6-8, 205) of Fullerton College.
-Kansas City added to their class with JUCO power forward Jonathan Bolden (6-9, 220) of Columbia State CC.
-Cal State Fullerton also picked up a JUCO point guard in Jalen Harris (6-1, 180) of Casper College.
-Northern Colorado added JUCO power forward Marque English (6-6, 195) of Butler CC.
-JUCO center Isaiah Simpson (6-8, 240) of Santa Monica College committed to Chicago State.
-UMES added a JUCO small forward Rashon Johnson (6-6, 185) from Highland CC in Kansas.