(KMAland) -- A top 250 athlete announced for Ohio State to highlight another busy Monday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
248. Top 250 player and one of the best athletes in the country Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Kentucky) announced a commitment to Ohio State. Dunn is ranked 15th as an athlete and third in the state of Kentucky.
644. Vanderbilt added defensive tackle Terion Sugick (Fort Washington, Maryland) to the 2021 class. The 6-foot-2.5, 288-pound prospect is ranked 35th at his position and 21st in Maryland.
721. Northwestern picked up pro-style quarterback Brendan Sullivan (Davison, Michigan) on Monday. Sullivan ranks 26th at the position and 22nd in Michigan.
919. Michigan State landed Hyattsville, Maryland cornerback Antoine Booth (DeMatha Catholic), who ranks 78th at corner and 26th in Maryland.
Other commitments:
-Tamarian Crumpley, CB, Cincinnati, Ohio >>> MINNESOTA
-Jalen Emery, CB, Pearland, Texas >>> HOUSTOn
-Josh Hough, RB, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania >>> SYRACUSE
FOOTBALL (2020)
940. Harbor City, California receiver Kobe Stewart committed to Florida Atlantic. Stewart was ranked 137th at his position for the 2020 class and 86th in California.
BASKETBALL (2020)
View the complete story on Carlton Linguard’s commitment to Kansas State linked here.
-Wichita, Kansas shooting guard Collin Moore (Sunrise Christian) has committed to Georgia State.
-Montre Gibson — a point guard out of Midland College — became the first Division I signee for Tarleton State.
Other commitments:
-Alonso Faure, C, Spain >>> LOYOLA MD
-Marcus Garrett, PG, Wabash Valley College >>> MOREHEAD STATE
-Joe Kasperzyk, PG, Odessa College >>> SE LOUISIANA
-Alijah Martin, PG, Summit, Mississippi >>> FLORIDA ATLANTIC
-Justice Prentice, PG, Toronto, Canada >>> FORT WAYNE
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Charlie Yoder, SG, Topeka, Indiana >>> INCARNATE WORD