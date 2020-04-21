(KMAland) -- Ole Miss and Virginia football and Stanford basketball all picked up highly ranked commits on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-A pair of 4-stars made commitments on Tuesday. Hollywood, Florida wide receiver Bralon Brown opted for Ole Miss while Everett, Washington defensive end Josh McCarron committed to Virginia. Brown is ranked 195th in the country, and McCarron is 330th.
-Stanford added Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff) Jimmy Wyrick, who ranks 493rd overall, 36th at his position and 65th in the state.
-Arkansas also picked up a Texas offensive tackle in Cole Carson (Bogata, TX), who ranks 517th overall, 47th at OT and 66th in Texas.
Other commitments:
-Ronnie Garza, OT, Edinburg, Texas >>> UTSA
-Jaylen Hughey, ATH, Cullman, Alabama >>> SOUTH ALABAMA
BASKETBALL (2020)
-View the commit story on Sam’i Roe choosing Omaha linked here.
-View the commit story on IWCC point guard Jalen Dalcourt linked here.
-The highest-ranked commitment of the day came from Hillside, New Jersey combo guard Noah Farrakhan, who picked East Carolina. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound The Patrick School prospect is ranked 208th overall in the 2020 class, 24th at his position and sixth in New Jersey.
-Des Moines Area Community College small forward Demarion Bariffe-Smith (originally Skokie, Illinois) committed to Jackson State on Tuesday.
-Southern Illinois picked up a commitment from Winnipeg, Canada power forward Kyler Filewich.
-Fresno State landed Allan Hancock College point guard Kyle Harding.
-Georgi Southern landed a pair of commits on Tuesday: Hampton, Georgia power forward Cam Bryant and John A. Logan College point guard Eric Boone.
Other commitments:
-Akot Aguer, PF, South Sudan >>> MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
-Javon Colley, SF, Chicago, Illinois >>> MARIST
-Shakur Daniel, SG, Ranger College >>> TARLETON STATE
-Anthony Kabala, SF, Chatou, France >>> LONG ISLAND
-Milton Matthews III, PG, Baltimore, Maryland >>> NORTH CAROLINA A&T
-Fidelis Okereke, PF, Carson, California >>> CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE
-Calvin Poulina, PF, Eastern Florida State College >>> BETHUNE-COOKMAN
-London Riley, SG, Atlanta, Georgia >>> ALABAMA A&M
-Terrance Thompson, PF, La Crosse, Wisconsin >>> GREEN BAY
BASKETBALL (2021)
-The No. 4 ranked point guard Isael Silva (Carmichael, California) committed to Stanford on Tuesday. Silva ranks 32nd overall in the 2021 class and No. 2 in California.
-Phoenix, Arizona center Carson Basham committed to Pepperdine.