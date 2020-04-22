(KMAland) -- Minnesota and Ohio State football and Vanderbilt and Michigan State basketball all had solid days of recruiting on Wednesday.
Note: All rankings are from 247Sports Composite Rankings.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Minnesota claimed the highest-ranked commit of the day, landing Naperville, Illinois (Central) athlete Sam Jackson. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound four-star is ranked 341st overall, 26th at his position and seventh in Illinois.
-Kentucky landed Leesburg, Georgia wide receiver Chauncey Magwood. Magwood is ranked 475th overall, 80th at receiver and 38th in Georgia.
-A pair of defensive ends made moves on Wednesday, with Wichita Falls, Texas strong-side defensive end E’maurion Banks (524th overall, 36th SDE, 68th Texas) choosing Texas Tech and Hampton, Virginia weak-side defensive end Trevion Stevenson (67th WDE, 48th Virginia) opting for Pittsburgh.
-Honolulu, Hawaii defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa picked Washington Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound three-star recruit holds rankings of 565 overall, 30 at DT and 4 in Hawaii. Fellow defensive tackle and Hollywood, Florida native Allan Haye (800th overall, 43rd at DT, 113th in Florida) chose Miami.
-View commit stories on tight ends Max Llewellyn and DeShawn Hanika to Iowa and Iowa State, respectively, linked here and here. Satellite Beach, Florida’s Gunnar Greenwald is another tight end that made a call on Wednesday, choosing South Florida. Greenwald is 34th at tight end and 108th in Florida.
-Three offensive lineman made pledges on Wednesday. Click here to view the story on De’Kedrick Sterns committing to Kansas. The other two both went for New Mexico — Lancaster, Texas guard Isaiah Sillemon and Roswell, New Mexico offensive tackle Larry Luna.
FOOTBALL (2022)
-Ohio State picked up New Orleans, Louisiana cornerback Jyaire Brown on Wednesday. Brown is ranked as the 122nd overall prospect in the country for 2022. He’s also the 16th-ranked cornerback and sixth-ranked player in Louisiana.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Vanderbilt landed the highest-ranked basketball commit in the Class of 2020. Knoxville, Tennessee center Akeem Odusipe picked the Commodores. Odusipe is ranked 344th overall, 51st at central and sixth in Tennessee by 247Sports Composite Rankings.
-A trio of small forwards made commitments on Wednesday, led by Chicago (Simeon) prospect Jeremiah Williams, who picked Temple and is ranked 462nd overall, 87th at SF and 10th in Illinois. UT Martin added Gulf Coast Community College SF Cam Holden while Georgia Southern picked up Woodstock, Connecticut’s Gedi Juozaptis.
-George Mason landed 6-foot-6, 205-pound shooting guard Otis Frazier III out of Buckeye, Arizona.
-Point guard Darjawuan Brown, from North Charleston, South Carolina, chose South Carolina State.
-Power forward Nate Lacewell from Houston, Texas has committed to San Jose State.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-There were three 2021 commits on Wednesday, led by Michigan State commit Pierre Brooks. The Detroit 4-star is ranked 96th overall by 247Sports Composite Rankings, 21st at shooting guard and second in Michigan.
-The two other commits were Windsor, Connecticut shooting guard Quron Zene Jr. and Beijing, China power forward Michael Wu to Columbia and Eastern Washington, respectively.