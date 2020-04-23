(KMAland) -- LSU landed a highly-ranked receiver, Ohio State picked up another top 2022 prospect and Arizona basketball landed the top European big man in college recruiting on Thursday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-There were a run of wide receiver commitments on Thursday, including the highest ranked commit of the day — JoJo Earle of Aledo, Texas — choosing LSU. Earle is ranked 72nd overall in the class, 13th at receiver and 10th in Texas.
Other receivers:
-6-foot-4, 195-pound Jaden Bradley of Hyattsville, Maryland (DeMatha Catholic) picked Pittsburgh. He’s ranked 165th at his position and 36th in Maryland.
-Flossmoor, Illinois 3-star prospect Will Pauling chose Cincinnati. He’s ranked 184th at the position and 33rd in Illinois.
-South Alabama landed Union, Mississippi receiver Jamarcus Jones. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect is unranked.
-Iowa picked up Blue Springs offensive tackle Beau Stephens. View the complete story here. One other tackle made a move on Thursday, with Terrence Rankl of Massillon, Ohio (Washington HS) choosing Pittsburgh. Rankl is 793rd overall, 74th at his position and 35th in Ohio.
-Standout safety Hunter Barth (Queen Creek, Arizona) announced a commitment to California. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is ranked 943rd overall, 68th at his position and 12th in Arizona.
-A pair of defensive ends made pledges official on Thursday. Texas Tech landed Cedar Hill, Texas strong-side defensive end Charles Esters. He’s ranked 957th overall, 60th at SDE and 130th in Texas. Iowa State picked up the other defensive end commitment of the day in Chardon, Ohio’s Myles Mendeszoon. View the complete commit story linked here.
-Other commitments:
Parker Buchanan, ATH, Brigham City, Utah >>> UTAH STATE
Cade Haberman, DT, Omaha, Nebraska >>> NORTHERN ILLINOIS View commit story here
Trevor Jones, OG, Ypsilanti, Michigan >>> CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Caden Jumper, TE, Eatonville, Washington >>> WASHINGTON
FOOTBALL (2022)
-Ohio State landed another top 2022 prospect on Thursday, picking up a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola. The West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West) prospect is ranked 69th overall by 247Sports, sixth at his position and second in the state.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-The top European big man in the 2020 class Daniel Batcho committed to Arizona on Thursday. The power forward recruit is 6-foot-10, 220 pounds.
-Missouri landed former Papillion-LaVista standout Ed Chang. View the complete commit story here.
Other commits:
-Matteus Case, SG, Pickering, Canada >>> PENN
-Justin Johnson, PG, South Georgia Tech College >>> SOUTHERN MISS
-Kobey Lam, SG, Williston State College >>> DENVER