(KMAland) -- Texas basketball landed a five-star while Louisville picked up the highest-ranked football commit on Friday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-The top commitment of the day came from Cornelius, North Carolina safety Bralyn Oliver, who committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect is ranked 28th at his position and 27th in NC.
-UCLA picked up one of two outside linebacker commits on the day, landing Oxnard, California’s Devin Aupiu. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is the 32nd ranked OLB and 43rd in California. Th other OLB was Carston Marshall, who committed to Iowa State. Find the commit story linked here.
-Michigan went into Florida to land Fort Lauderdale cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is ranked 44th at CB and 85th in Florida.
-Purdue landed offensive guard Zach Richards out of Mooresville, Indiana. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound prospect is ranked 35th at his position and 14th in Indiana. The other offensive guard commit on Friday was Cincinnati’s Landon Fickell committing to play for his father Luke.
Other commitments on Friday:
-Keithron Lee, WR, Bryan, Texas >>> UTSA
-Tyler Moore, TE, Johnston, Iowa >>> IOWA STATE View commit story here
-Elroyal Morris, DT, Houston, Texas >>> RICE
BASKETBALL (2020)
-One of the top-ranked players in the 2020 class officially committed on Friday. Five-star 6-foot-9 power forward Greg Brown pledged to Texas, spurning several other schools and professional options. Brown, who lives in Austin, is the 9th-ranked player in the country by 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the No. 1 PF and No. 1 player in Texas.
-South Carolina landed Miami shooting guard Devin Carter, who ranks 217th in the class, 41st at SG and 18th in Florida.
Other Friday commitments:
-Kevin Kone, C, Vincennes University >> MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
-Jake Murphy, SG, Phoenix, Arizona >>> AIR FORCE
-Tucker Nooe, PF, The Woodlands, Texas >>> AIR FORCE
-Aundre Polk, PF, Detroit, Michigan >>> CENTRAL MICHIGAN