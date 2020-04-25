(KMAland) -- Michigan State got their QB, Purdue went into New York for a defensive end and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-View the commit stories from Taj Butts and Ryan Hoerstkamp to Missouri linked here and here.
-Cincinnati picked up Louisville, Kentucky outside linebacker Jack Dingle (6-4/205), who is ranked 56th at his position and ninth in Kentucky.
-Fort Myers, Florida athlete Malik Curtis (5-11/160) will keep his talents in state with Miami. The Bishop Verot three-star is ranked 72nd at his position and 130th in Florida.
-Pro-style quarterback Hampton Fay (6-5/210) of Fort Worth, Texas is headed to Michigan State. The All Saints Episcopal recruit is 36th at his position and 151st in Texas.
-Springdale, Arkansas tight end Errington McRae will stick in state with Arkansas State. He’s ranked 10th in the state of Arkansas and 53rd at tight end.
-Strong-side defensive end Khordae Sydney (6-4/230) of New Rochelle, New York (Iona Prep School) committed to Purdue. He ranks 69th at his position and fourth in the state of New York.
-The lone cornerback commit of the day came from Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard HS) prospect William Simpkins III, who pledged to Virginia. He’s ranked 99th at his position and 37th in Maryland.
Two offensive lineman made commitments on Saturday:
1. Offensive tackle Zen Michalski (6-6/265) of Floyd Knobs, Indiana pledged to Louisville.
2. Offensive guard Jalen Johnson (6-3/290) of River Rouge, Michigan committed to Ball State.
-Finally, Chicago, Illinois safety Jaali Parker (6-0/185) made a commitment to Western Michigan.
FOOTBALL (2020)
Three 2020 recruits committed on Saturday…
-Central Michigan nabbed Hudson Valley Community College offensive tackle Aarion Harvey (6-5/305).
-Rutgers landed Pikesville, Maryland defensive tackle Kamar Missouri (6-5/255).
-Arkansas State picked up Iowa Central offensive tackle Avery Demmons (6-6/315).
BASKETBALL (2020)
Four athletes committed to mid-major schools on Saturday….
-Braxton Beaty (6-2/180) of Suwanee, Georgia is on to Navy.
-New York City power forward Anjay Cortez (6-6) made a commitment to Alabama A&M.
-Alcorn State picked up point guard Markus Vallien (5-10/160) from Blinn College in Houston.
-Eustis, Florida shooting guard Ricardo Wright (6-2) committed to Marist.