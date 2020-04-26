(KMAland) -- Tennessee grabbed the top football player in Alabama, NC State hoops landed a highly-ranked 2021 recruit and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-The 18th-ranked player in the nation — Dylan Brooks — committed to Tennessee on Sunday. Brooks, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound weak-side defensive end, is the top-ranked player in Alabama.
-LSU also picked up a defensive end on Sunday, nabbing Texarkana, Texas standout Landon Jackson (6-6/240). Jackson is ranked third at defensive end and 19th in Texas.
-Oklahoma State picked up Muskogee, Oklahoma safety Ty Williams (6-1/186), who is ranked 610th overall, 43rd at his position and 10th in Oklahoma.
-Humble, Texas tight end Landen King (6-5/210) is staying in state with a commitment to Texas. King is ranked 38th at TE and 108th in Texas.
-Two unranked wide receivers also made pledges on Sunday with Houston, Texas prospect Drake Martinez committing to Colorado State and Toledo, Ohio’s Tae’Shaun Johnson picking Bowling Green.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Highly-ranked Ernest Ross of Alachua, Florida picked North Carolina State on Sunday. Ross is ranked as a four-star, 43rd overall in the 2021 class, 11th at power forward and third in Florida.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Shooting guards David Pierce III (Chipola College) and Isiah Dasher (State College of Florida) picked Alcorn State and Portland, respectively.
-Power forwards Nathaniel Pollard Jr. (Eastern Arizona College) and Bol Tong (Hill College) picked UMES and New Orleans, respectively.