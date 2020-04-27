(KMAland) -- Five offensive linemen made commitments on Monday while North Carolina hoops landed a key four-star guard.
Note: All rankings are from 247Sports Composite.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Iowa and Nebraska both picked up offensive line commits on Monday. View commit stories on David Davidkov to Iowa here and Branson Yager to Nebraska linked here.
-Three other offensive linemen committed on Monday, with Miami, Florida (Columbus HS) center Ryan Rodriguez (6-3/280) choosing Miami, Princeton, New Jersey (Hun School) guard Kevin Wigenton (6-5/290) going with Michigan State and Gallipolis, Ohio (Gallia Academy) tackle Riley Starnes (6-6/295) picking Toledo. Rodriguez is ranked 6th at his position and 75th in Florida, Wigenton is 41st at guard and 24th in New Jersey and Starnes is not ranked at this time.
-Other than Davidkov, the top-ranked commit of the day was Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy) safety Kamar Wilcoxson (6-1/190) pledging to Tennessee. Wilcoxson is ranked 14th at his position and 39th in the state.
Another safety — D.J. Stepney (6-0/180) of Macomb, Michigan (Dakota HS) — made a commitment to Central Michigan. Stepney is ranked 62nd at safety and 25th in Michigan.
-Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Rodriguez (6-2/205) of Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS) made a commitment to Virginia on Monday. Rodriguez ranks 13th as a dual-threat and 58th in Texas.
-Washington landed Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS) defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi (6-2/280) on Monday. Tunuufi is ranked 26th at DT and fourth in Utah.
-Athlete Myles Alston (6-2/175) landed with Pittsburgh on Monday. The 55th-ranked athlete and 20th-ranked player in Virginia attends Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach.
-City College of San Francisco junior college defensive tackle Myron Green (6-5/275) committed to Memphis on Monday. Junior college players are not ranked at this time.
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Charlotte picked up a late-season 2020 recruit with Rock Hill, South Carolina cornerback Anthony Jackson (6-0.5/170) making his commitment. Jackson is ranked 123rd at corner and 25th in South Carolina for the 2020 class.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-North Carolina picked up a key four-star commitment in Hopkins, Minnesota shooting guard Kerwin Walton (6-5/195), who ranks 99th overall, 17th at SG and 5th in Minnesota for the 2020 class.
Two other shooting guards committed on Monday with Pensacola State College athlete Bryce Waterman (6-5/205) opting for Fort Wayne, and Newark, New Jersey prep Zarique Nutter (6-6/170) shooting Saint Peter’s.
-At the center position, Charlotte landed Australian Aly Khalifa (6-10/235).
-Cal State Fullerton picked up a commitment from West Los Angeles College small forward Christian McCray (6-7/185).
-Manhattan, New York prep power forward Ben Callahan-Gold (6-8/205) committed to Tulane.