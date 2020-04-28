(KMAland) -- A&M grabbed one of the top players in New York while UCLA hoops saw a five-star de-commit in favor of the G League.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-The top commit of the day went to Texas A&M, as Brooklyn, New York (Erasmus Hall) weak-side defensive Jahzion Harris (6-4/215) committed to the Aggies. Harris is ranked 14th at WDE and second in New York.
Colorado also picked up a defensive end commit on Tuesday in the form of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas) weak-side defensive end Allan Baugh (6-3/253).
-Three wide receivers made commitments on Tuesday, with Roswell, Georgia’s Julian Nixon (6-3/230), Clayton, Ohio’s Markus Allen (6-2/190) and Chicago, Illinois’ Dante Reynolds (6-0/190) making moves for Tennessee, Michigan and Boston College, respectively.
Nixon is ranked as the 42nd overall receiver and 23rd in Georgia, Allen is 83rd and 20th in Ohio and Reynolds ranks 177th and 31st in Illinois.
-The highest-ranked athlete commit of the day was Arland Bruce IV committing to Iowa. View the commit story linked here.
-Spanish Fort, Alabama cornerback Micah Gaffney (6-0/160) pledged to Virginia while Mississauga, Ontario’s Brad Kemayou (5-11/174) — also a corner — committed to Kent State. Gaffney is ranked 64th at the position and 29th in Alabama.
-Boston College picked up a second commit of the day with Reynolds’ teammate and all-purpose back Lewis Bond (6-0/188) committing to the Eagles. Bond is ranked 8th at his position and 27th in Illinois.
-Finally, Durham, North Carolina (Southern HS) safety Shawn Chappell Jr. committed to Georgia Tech.
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Boise State landed Tacoma, Washington athlete Jaylen Clark (6-3/190) on Tuesday for the 2020 class. Clark is ranked 70th at the athlete spot and 14th in Washington.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-The big move of the day saw five-star point guard Daishen Nix out of Las Vegas (Trinity International Schools) de-commit from UCLA and announce for the G League.
-Pitt added a strong power forward from in-state on Tuesday. William Jeffress (6-7/205) of Erie, PA committed to the Panthers. He is ranked 58th overall, 11th at his position and first in Pennsylvania.
Two other junior college power forwards made moves on Tuesday with Tyree Corbett (6-7/181) of Community College of Beaver County committing to Alcorn State, and Pratt Community College’s Zool Kueth (6-7/200) pledged to Northern Illinois.
-Arizona landed Orange, California small forward Tibet Gorener (6-8/195) late on Monday evening. Gorener is ranked 109th in the country, 12th at his position and 14th in California.
-A pair of centers made their moves on Tuesday. Nigerian center Abba Lawal (6-11/201) will play fro Alabama A&M while Philip People Jr. (6-10/240) of Casper College committed to SIU-Edwardsville.
-Shooting guard Anthony Thomas (6-7/175) out of Baltimore, Maryland committed to UT Martin.