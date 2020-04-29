(KMAland) -- Penn State and Baylor both landed quarterbacks on Wednesday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Penn State added a pair of commits on Wednesday, including the top-ranked commit of the day — pro-style quarterback Christian Veilleux (6-3.5/201).The Potomac, Maryland recruit is ranked 295th overall, 15th at his position and 13th in Maryland.
The Nittany Lions also picked up unranked kicker Sander Sahaydak of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
-Baylor landed dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones (6-2/195) of Pearland, Texas on Wednesday. Drones is ranked 17th at his position and 79th in the state.
-Minnesota went into Texas to land La Porte’s Albert Regis (6-1/295), who is ranked 38th at the position and 91st in Texas.
-Mississippi State landed in-state offensive tackle Makylan Pounders (6-6/277) out of Byhalia. He ranked 85th at offensive tackle and 14th in Mississippi.
-Michigan State picked up Forney, Texas (North Forney HS) tight end Kameron Allen. He ranks 51st at the position and 153rd in Texas.
-Cornelius, North Carolina outside linebacker Kaci Seegars (6-2/215) pledged to Texas A&M. Seegars is regarded as the 73rd-ranked OLB and 54th overall player in North Carolina.
-Kent State had a big day of commitments with West Orange, New Jersey running back Shakhi Carson, Valdosta, Georgia OLB Leon Williams (6-2/215) and Akron, Ohio defensive tackle Macyo Williams (6-3/260) all pledging to the program.
Other commitments:
-Jaden Nixon, RB, Frisco, Texas >>> OKLAHOMA STATE
-Jeremiah Peters, WDE, Miami, Florida >>> TOLEDO
-Aron Wofford, ATH, Evergreen Park, Illinois >>> WESTERN MICHIGAN
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Syracuse picked up a Virginia Beach, Virginia inside linebacker Anwar Sparrow, who is ranked 77th at the position and 32nd in Virginia.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Erie Community College point guard Ahamadou Fofana (6-1/175) and Saddleback Collegepower forward George Maslennikov (6-9/230) both committed to Canisius on Wednesday.
-Odessa College shooting guard Tavon Jones (6-3/171) picked Northern Illinois while Andrew College shooting guard Keith Littles (6-4/170) is on to Florida A&M.
-Air Force landed prep center Ryan Corner (6-11/204) out of Allendale, Michigan, and UMES picked up Enfield, North Carolina power forward Toyaz Solomon (6-8/190).