(KMAland) -- A huge win for Northwestern, big commitments for North Carolina & USC football and a key recruit for Notre Dame hoops in recruiting on a busy day in recruiting Friday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-The highest-ranked commit of the day was 4-star Lake Forest, Illinois linebacker Mac Uihlein, who pledged to Northwestern. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect is ranked 271st overall by 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s also the 10th-ranked ILB and fifth in the state of Illinois.
-Another highly-ranked commit on Friday is 4-star running back Kamarro Edmonds (Havelock, North Carolina), who stayed in state with a commitment to North Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound standout is ranked 273rd overall, 17th at running back and 16th in NC.
-One of the top safeties in the country Xamarion Gordon (Downey, California) picked USC on Friday. Gordon, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound 4-star prospect, is ranked 340th overall, 17th at safety and 30th in California.
-Cincinnati nabbed Brookville, Indiana 3-star offensive tackle Luke Collinsworth. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is ranked 420th overall, 42nd at his position and seventh in the state of Indiana.
-Minnesota picked up a verbal from Southlake, Texas wide receiver Brady Boyd, who ranks as a 3-star and is the 88th-ranked player in Texas.
-3-star tight end Aaron Steinfeldt (Bloomington, Indiana) stayed in his city with a commitment to Indiana.
-Arkansas picked up outside linebacker Marco Avant (Jonesboro, Arkansas) — a 3-star and the fourth-ranked player in Arkansas.
-Michigan went into Massachusetts to grab 3-star inside linebacker Casey Phinney, a native of Dedham and the ninth-ranked player in his state.
Other 2021 football commits from Friday:
-Unranked dual-threat quarterback Jacory Jordan (Deltona, Florida) picked Bowling Green.
-Unranked weakside defensive end Jayden Gray (Haslet, Texas) and unranked weakside defensive end Jayden Jones (Arlington, Texas) both committed to North Texas.
-Unranked offensive tackle Luke Eckhardt (Richmond, Illinois) will stay in-state with Northern Illinois.
-Unranked wide receiver Luke Wysong (Rio Rancho, New Mexico) chose New Mexico.
-Unranked inside linebacker Corban Hondru (Canonsburg, Pennsylvania) has landed with Miami, Ohio.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Notre Dame picked up a key commitment with high 3-star small forward Tony Sanders (Miami, Florida) making a pledge to the Irish. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound prospect ranks 22nd overall, 43rd at his position and 20th in the state of Florida.
-Wichita State grabbed a 3-star commitment of their own with Charlotte, North Carolina small forward Jaden Seymour pledging to the Shockers.
-Tallahassee Community College shooting guard Tariq Silver (Clarksville, Tennessee) has committed to Oregon State.
There were a number of other mid-major commits from Friday:
-Highland Community College shooting guard J.J. Flores (Lake in the Hills, Illinois) will play at Western Illinois next year.
-Netherlands native and shooting guard Kenyuoe Ondaan made a verbal to Southern Utah.
-UAB went into Georgia to grab small forward Terrell Ard Jr. (Acworth, Georgia).
-Miami Dade College small forward Gus Okafor committed to Southeastern Louisiana.
-UMES landed Albany, New York shooting guard Jair Currie.
-Akron grabbed a commitment from Florida Southwestern State College power forward Jermaine Marshall.
-Dayton State College shooting guard Dante Moses will attend Radford.
-IUPUI picked up Wabash Valley College shooting guard Robert Harvey.
-Western Michigan picked up a verbal from Houston shooting guard Daylan Hamilton.
-Indiana State went to Butler Community College to land Senegal native and power forward Ndongo Ndaw.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-The only 2021 basketball commitment of the day was Cleveland, Ohio point guard Bryon Ottrix Jr., who made his commitment to Detroit.