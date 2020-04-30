(KMAland) -- Tennessee football landed a top 10 recruit, Florida basketball picked up a key 2021 recruit and more from a big day of recruiting on Thursday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Tennessee landed the top-ranked commit of the day, and it was a big one. Hollywood, Florida outside linebacker Terrence Lewis (6-1/200) committed to the Vols. Lewis is ranked 10th overall in the country, first at his position and second in Florida.
There was one other OLB commit on Thursday, as Jonesboro, Georgia’s Trenilyas Tatum (6-2/208) committed to South Carolina. Tatum is ranked 23rd at the position and 28th in Georgia.
-Missouri’s Travion Ford was the second-highest commit of the day. View the commit story linked here.
Wichita Falls, Texas defensive end Chris Murray also made a commitment on Thursday, choosing TCU. Murray (6-3/240) is ranked 43rd at strong-side defensive end and 78th in Texas.
-Michigan State went into Florida to pick up three-star cornerback Charles Brantley (6-0/160). The Venice, Florida standout is ranked 41st at cornerback and 76th in Florida.
Toledo picked up a cornerback commit of their own, snagging Kansas City’s Rajon Hill (6-2/170). The Hogan Prep Academy standout is ranked 174th at his position and 34th in Missouri.
-Virginia snagged in-state wide receiver Michael Green (6-4/215) out of Williamsburg. Green is 107th at WR and 22nd in Virginia.
Mississippi State and Northern Illinois also landed wide receiver commits on Thursday. MSU picked up in-state pass-catcher Corey Ellington (6-3/190), who is from Lexington. Meanwhile, Drew Biber (6-5/200) of Cedarburg, Wisconsin committed to Northern Illinois. Biber is the 13th ranked player in Wisconsin.
-Pittsburgh landed pro-style quarterback Nate Yarnell (6-6/200) out of Austin, Texas (Lake Travis). Yarnell is ranked 29th at his position and 122nd in Texas.
-There were several offensive line commits on Thursday:
Center George Miki-Han of Santa Ana, California committed to Colorado State. Mik-Han is ranked 12th at the position and 68th in California.
Rice picked up Katy, Texas (Cinco Ranch HS) offensive guard Ethan Onianwa — 43rd at OG and 158th in Texas.
Baylor picked up in-state offensive tackle Connor Heffernan (6-4/260) out of Georgetown, Texas. Heffernan is ranked 78th at OT and 138th in Texas.
Washington landed Soquel, California offensive tackle Robert Wyrsch (6-7/270), who is ranked 14th at OT and 188th in California.
-Auburn Hills, Michigan running back David Holloman (5-10.5/189) committed to Indiana on Thursday. Holloman is ranked 68th at RB and 29th in Michigan.
Fellow running back Malik Brooks out of Las Vegas committed to Fresno State. Brooks is 139th at running back and 19th in Nevada.
Tennessee landed a junior college running back — Tiyon Evans (5-9/225) — out of Hutchinson Community College.
-Sandy Spring, Maryland safety Jalen Clyatt (6-4/197)pledged to East Carolina. Clyatt is ranked 84th at his position and 35th in Maryland.
New Mexico picked up unranked Fort Worth, Texas safety Ronald Wilson (5-10/180).
-New Mexico also landed a tight end on Thursday, picking up Georgetown, Texas prospect Jacob Trussell (6-5/205).
-Finally, Syracuse picked up defensive tackle Jaelin Moss (6-5/260) from Fairport, New York (Senior HS).
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Texas landed a 2020 commit from cornerback Jahdae Barron (5-11/175), who was originally committed and signed with Baylor before asking out of his LOI. Barron — from Austin — is ranked 24th at corner and 51st in Texas.
-New Mexico landed weak-side defensive end Jake Saltonstall (6-3/230) out of Foothill College while Nevada got a commit from Tyler JC center Andrew Cannon (6-4/290).
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Click here to view the commit story for Modestas Kancleris to Creighton.
-Three power forwards also committed on Thursday:
1. Broward College prospect De’Andre Pinckney (6-8/220) signed with Southern Miss.
2. Christian Alexander (6-8/220) — from Dorset, United Kingdom — pledged to Gardner Webb.
3. Mississippi Valley State picked up a commitment from Jibril Harris (6-8/250) of Independence CC.
-Richmond, Virginia shooting guard Jaden House (6-4/190) committed to High Point.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Florida got a big commitment from Macon, Georgia combo guard Kowacie Reeves (6-6/170), who is ranked 67th overall in the class, fifth at his position and fifth in Georgia.