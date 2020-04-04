(KMAland) -- Baylor football got a 4-star running back, Washington State hoops grabbed a top 200 center and Syracuse basketball won the Alan Griffin sweepstakes in the transfer world.
2021 FOOTBALL
-Baylor nabbed the highest-ranked recruit of the day with Lindale, Texas running back Jordan Jenkins committing to the Bears. The 4-star Jenkins is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the 21st-ranked running back in the nation.
-SMU picked up all-purpose back Montaye Dawson (Fort Worth, Texas). The 3-star 5-foot-7, 165-pound prospect is the fifth-ranked all-purpose back in the country for 2021.
-Appalachian State grabbed Nashville pro-style quarterback DC Tabscott. Tabscott is a 3-star recruit and ranked 18th in the state of Tennessee and 23rd at his position.
2020 BASKETBALL
-Washington State was the big winner on Saturday with the commitment of Vallejo, California center Dishon Jackson. The 3-star recruit stands 6-foot-10 and goes 235 pounds. He’s ranked 21st in the state of California, 26th at center and 188th overall.
Check out the other unranked recruits that committed on Saturday:
-Portland picked up Northeast Mississippi Community College point guard DeAnthony Tipler.
-South Dakota grabbed Scottsdale CC shooting guard Boogie Anderson.
-McNeese State picked up a commitment from prep power forward Jordan Henderson out of Katy, Texas.
-Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa point guard Demaree King made a verbal pledge to Jacksonville State.
-Kent State got a commitment from Indian Hills CC point guard Malique Jacobs.
-Plano, Texas power forward Evan Williams made a commitment to Cornell.
-Fort Wayne added a pledge from Independence CC shooting guard Demetric Horton.
-Iranian shooting guard Amir Rahimzad committed to Howard.
-Sheridan College point guard JoVon McClanahan made a late-evening commitment to Hawaii on Friday.
2021 BASKETBALL
-Iona picked up a pair of commits for their 2021 class with teammates Kenard Richardson and Ikechi Chantilou both deciding for the Gaels.
-Seattle nabbed a commitment from Melbourne, Australia point guard Brody Nunn.
TRANSFERS
-For information on Pitt transfer Trey McGowens deciding for Nebraska click here.
-For information on former K-State center James Love deciding for Eastern Michigan click here.
-Key sit-out transfer and shooting guard Alan Griffin announced for Syracuse. The former Illini standout averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season.
-Arizona State small forward Khalid Thomas has committed to transfer to Portland State. He averaged 2.6 points per game in 26 contests this past season.
-Former Siena and Mississippi State power forward Prince Oduro has committed to transfer to South Florida. Oduro averaged 9.1 points per game as a freshman with Radford before transferring to Mississippi State. He scored just 1.2 points per game in 21 games this past year.