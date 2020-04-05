(KMAland) -- Virginia Tech football added a 4-star WR, Keon Ellis picked Bama over Iowa State & Louisville, Duke and Ole Miss basketball added key grad transfers.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-Virginia Tech picked up a key commitment from 4-star wide receiver Latrell Neville out of Missouri City, Texas. Neville is ranked 53rd in the state of Texas and 45th at wide receiver.
-Unranked all-purpose back DQ James (Lancaster, Texas) has committed to play at Hawaii.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-Check out more information on Rudi Williams’ commitment to Kansas State linked here.
-View the full story on former Drake big man Liam Robbins committing to Minnesota linked here.
-View the full story on Omaha Central’s Latrell Wrightsell committing to Cal State Fullerton linked here.
-The No. 3 ranked JUCO prospect in the country Keon Ellis chose Alabama over a number of schools, including Iowa State.
-Northeast CC (NE) point guard Emmette Page committed to Evansville.
-Western Illinois nabbed a pair of commitments from Highland Community College (IL) teammates Cameron Burrell (power forward) and Adam Anhold (power forward).
-Chicago State added Broward College and South Sudan native Jongkor Unguec.
-Fort Wayne picked use Memphis prep power forward Johnathan DeJurnett.
-San Diego nabbed in-state point guard Michael Pearson Jr. (Modesto).
-College of Central Florida small forward Bryce Beamer committed to Binghamton.
-Sacramento State added Lower Columbia College power forward Samaad Hector.
-Oral Roberts got a commit from point guard R.J. Glasper.
-Portland picked up Snoqualmie, Washington power forward Hayden Curtiss.
-Idaho has picked up College of Southern Idaho point guard Kendall McHugh.
-Oakland added Ypsilanti, Michigan small forward Micah-Immanuel Parrh.
-South Carolina State got a commitment from Merritt College point guard Brandynn Manning.
-Damontae Taylor (Zion, Illinois) — a small forward — has committed to Green Bay.
TRANSFER NEWS
-Two of the top grad transfers in the nation announced commitments on Sunday. Former Radford point guard Carlik Jones (20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds per game) committed to Louisville while former Rider shooting guard Dimenchio Vaughn (14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds per game) committed to Ole Miss.
-Former Columbia power forward Patrick Tape re-committed to Duke on Sunday. Tape averaged 11.3 points per game in 2018-19.
-Former James Madison center Dwight Wilson III (9.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG) is transferring to Ohio.
-Former Boston College shooting guard Julian Rishwain (4.0 PPG, 1.9 RPG) is transferring to San Francisco.
-Middle Tennessee added former Mississippi State small forward Elias King (1.7 PPG in 6 games).
-Former LSU point guard James Bishop (3.1 PPG) has announced a transfer to George Washington.