(KMAland) -- Big transfer news on Monday for Arizona and Ohio State hoops and much more in the world of college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
-A pair of pro-style quarterbacks made commitments on Monday. Denton, Texas quarterback Seth Henigan picked Memphis while Bainbridge, Georgia QB Quayde Hawkins committed to Troy.
-Colleyville, Texas tight end Jaggar Hebeisen made a verbal pledge to Rice.
-Fort Wayne, Indiana offensive guard Vinny Fiacable is staying in-state with a commitment to Indiana.
-Logansports, Louisiana cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes is also staying home with a commitment to Louisiana.
BASKETBALL (2020)
-A trio of three-star recruits made their moves on Monday with Salt Lake CC point guard Justice Hill committing to Murray State, Woodstock, Connecticut power forward Ronnie DeGray picking UMass and Burlington, North Carolina small forward Ja’Dun Michael choosing Elon.
-Southern Illinois nabbed a commitment from Ottawa, Canada power forward JD Muila on Monday.
Other unranked commitments on Monday in the 2020 class:
-Trevon Snoddy (SF) from Lehi, Utah >>> Dixie State
-LeChaun Duhart (PG) from Western Wyoming CC >>> Maine
-Francesco Borra (C) from Italy >>> UC Davis
-Shemar Rathan-Mayes (PG) from Toronto >>> Youngstown State
-D’maurian Williams (SG) from Avondale, Arizona >>> Gardner Webb
-Elias King (PF) from Santa Monica College >>> Quinnipiac
-Cantavio Dutrell (PF) from Harcum College >>> Sacred Heart
-Eddie Davis (PF) from Colby CC & Latrell Jones (SG) from College of Central Florida >>> Portland
-Saquan Singleton (SG) from Hutchinson CC >>> New Mexico
-Brandyn Talbot (SG) from Innisfil, Canada >>> UT Arlington
-Henry Abraham (PG) from Cambridge, Minnesota >>> Eastern Illinois
-Lado Laku (PF) from Dallas, Texas >>> Texas A&M-CC
-LeTre Darthard (SG) from McCook (NE) CC >>> Utah Valley
-Marial Mading (PF) from Chipola College >>> Pacific
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Serbian twin brothers Milos Ilic and Veljko Ilici — both power forwards — committed to Loyola Maryland.
TRANSFER NEWS
-The big transfer news of the day was Seattle guard Terrell Brown (20.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.8 APG) announcing for Arizona.
-Bucknell transfer guard Jimmy Sotos (11.5 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.5 RPG) also picked Ohio State.
-Georgia Southern guard Calvin Wishart (9.4 PPG, 2.7 APG) announced a transfer to UC Santa Barbara.
-St. Peter’s freshman guard Aaron Estrada (8.1 PPG) is moving on to Oregon.
-Houston Baptist guard Qon Murphy (7.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG) is transferring to New Hampshire.
-Boise State transfer forward Riley Abercrombie (1.4 PPG in 17 games) is transferring to Rice.
-Duquesne transfer guard Ashton Miller (1.2 PPG in 23 games) will move on to Wagner.