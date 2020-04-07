(KMAland) -- Arizona State and WVA took QB commits for their 2021 class, a 4-star center from Ohio chose Indiana hoops and three big transfers to Gonzaga, San Diego State and UConn on Tuesday in recruiting news.
Arizona State picked up their quarterback for the 2021 class, snagging Calabasas, California pro-style prospect Finn Collins, who ranks 26th at his position and 62nd in the state of California.
West Virginia also received a verbal from a quarterback in pro-style prospect Will Crowder, who ranked 485th overall and 19th at his position. Crowder, a native of Gardendale, Alabama, is the 19th-ranked prospect in the state.
Michigan State nabbed a commitment from in-state running back Davion Primm — a 3-star that ranks 31st in the state.
In other recruiting news, Indiana picked up a big fish in the 2021 class with the commitment of Cincinnati, Ohio center Logan Duncomb. Duncomb ranks 106th overall in the class, 18th at center and fourth in Ohio.
The top 2020 commit of the day came from Darius Miles. The Bradenton, Florida small forward chose Alabama. He’s ranked 144th in the 2020 class, 29th at his position and 13th in the Sunshine State.
Another 3-star Jabari Walker — out of Chandler, Arizona — will play at Colorado. Walker ranks 203rd in the class, 42nd at power forward and eighth in Arizona.
There were also three big transfer moves in the college basketball world with Cal State Northridge guard Terrell Gomez (19.8 PPG, 44.0 3p%) picking San Diego State and Rhode Island guard Tyrese Martin (12.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG) moving on to UConn. Also, Southern Illinois guard Aaron Cook (15.0 PPG) picked Gonzaga.
Robert Army committed to Iowa State and IWCC guard Kaleb Thornton committed to Northern Illinois.
OTHER MOVES
-BASKETBALL (2020): Jordan Guest, PF, Tallahassee CC >>> Charleston
-FOOTBALL (2021): Jalen Monrrow, SDE, Lafayette, Indiana >>> Cincinnati
-TRANSFER: Jake Wojcik, G, Richmond >>> Fairfield
-BASKETBALL (2020): Bilal Shabaz, PF, Trinidad State JC >>> Montana State
-BASKETBALL (2020): Mykell Robinson, SF, Wichita, Kansas >>> North Texas
-BASKETBALL (2020): J’Vonne Hadley, CG, St. Paul, Minnesota >>> Northeastern
-FOOTBALL (2021): Cam Davis, RB, Dallas, Texas >>> San Diego State
-BASKETBALL (2020): Mason Archambault, PG, Gillette College >>> South Dakota
-BASKETBALL (2020): Xavier Fuller, SG, Scottsdale CC >>> South Dakota
-BASKETBALL (2020): Mark Jaakson, SF, Estonia >>> Southern Miss
-TRANSFER: Khalif Battle, G, Butler >>> Temple
-FOOTBALL (2021): Jed Castles, TE, Wichita Falls, Texas >>> Texas Tech
-BASKETBALL (2020): Mayowa Akinsanya, PF, Allan Hancock College >>> UMES
-TRANSFER: Dontay Bassett, F, Florida >>> Weber State