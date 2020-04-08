(KMAland) -- Georgia football kept a key in-state offensive lineman, Missouri State hoops had a good day of talent acquisition and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
Georgia nabbed the big football commitment of the day, bringing in a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Micah Morris. The 6-foot-4, 316 pound prospect from Kingsland, Georgia is ranked 73rd in the nation overall, 11th at tackle and seventh in the state.
Purdue also nabbed a big commitment from Somerset, Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound three-star recruit is ranked 41st at his position and 11th in his state.
Other football commits on Wednesday:
-Chris Phillips, RB, St. Petersburg, Florida >>> Bowling Green
-Elijah Wesley, DUAL QB, Canton, Ohio >>> Miami, Ohio
-Trevon Jordan, WDE, Sterling, Illinois >>> Northern Illinois
-Tyson Lee, SDE, South Bend, Indiana >>> Western Michigan
FOOTBALL PORTAL
Two defensive ends are on the move with former BYU DE Devin Kaufusi (10 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery) picking Utah, and former Baylor DE Deonte Williams moving on to Florida State.
BASKETBALL (2020)
Missouri State pulled in a pair of small forward commits on Wednesday. Saxtons River, Vermont prep Raphe Ayers (6-6/185) and New Mexico JC’s Keaton Harvey (6-7/187) will both land on the Bears roster.
Other basketball commits on Wednesday:
-D.J. Mitchell, SG, Hutchinson CC (Hyattsville, MD) >>> FIU
-K.J. McClurg, SG, Morgantown, West Virginia >>> New Hampshire
-Mardrez McBride, PG, South Carolina Salkehatchie (August, GA) >>> North Texas
-Jvonne Hadley, SF, Mahtomedia, Minnesota >>> Northeastern
-Jamie Bergens, PG, Netherlands >>> Oral Roberts
-Eric Reed Jr., PG, Howard College (Baton Rouge, LA) >>> SE Missouri State
-Javarzia Belton, C, Calhoun Falls, SC >>> Southern Miss
-De’Lazarus Keys, PF, Florida Southwestern State College >>> Texas A&M-CC
BASKETBALL (2022)
Lehi, Utah point guard Braden Housley committed to Southern Utah on Wednesday. He won’t start at he school until 2022.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
The highest scorer on the move in the portal on Wednesday was former VMI guard Travis Evee (12.6 PPG) choosing Rice.
Temple landed former Southeast Missouri State forward Sage Tolbert, who averaged 9.6 points sand 7.0 rebounds this past season.
Former Samford guard Deandre Thomas (6.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG) picked Mount St. Mary’s, and former UMass forward Samba Diallo (6.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG) is moving on to Manhattan.
Missouri State also picked up former Hawaii center Dawson Carper (6.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG). Former Dayton guard Jhery Matos (1.8 PPG) is advancing on to Charlotte.
View the full story from Duke’s Alex O’Connell choosing to transfer to Creighton linked here.