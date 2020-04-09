(KMAland) -- Big transfer pickups for Seton Hall & UCLA hoops, a 4-star commit for Vanderbilt hoops and key adds for Georgia, Minnesota and Penn State football in Thursday’s recruiting.
TRANSFER PORTAL (BASKETBALL)
It was a big day in the college basketball transfer portal with several highly sought after transfer making moves.
Former Harvard guard Bryce Aiken (16.7 PPG) made his commitment in picking Seton Hall over a number of other Power Five options.
Former top 35 recruit Johnny Juzang (2.9 PPG) is moving from Kentucky to UCLA, and former Western Michigan forward Brandon Johnson (15.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG) picked Minnesota.
Former Nebraska and Tulsa forward Jeriah Horne (11.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG) is on to his third school, as he committed to Colorado. Other transfers from Thursday:
-Former Troy guard Darian Adams (12.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) is transferring to Jacksonville State.
-Former North Alabama guard Christian Agnew (12.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG) is moving to UTEP.
-Former Bryant forward Patrick Harding (4.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG) has committed to Columbia.
-Former UMass guards Keon Clergeot (5.0 PPG) and C.J. Jackson (1.5 PPG) are transferring to Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese State, respectively.
-Former Northern Kentucky forward Silas Adheke (3.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG) has picked East Tennessee State for his next stop.
FOOTBALL (2021)
Georgia picked up a key commitment from the 8th-ranked running back in the country, Lovasea Carroll (Bradenton, Florida). The 6-foot-0.5, 189-pound prospect is ranked 17th in Florida and 122nd overall.
4-star safety Jaylen Reed (Detroit, Michigan) made the call for Penn State on Thursday. Reed is ranked 8th in the state of Michigan, 10th at his position and 237th overall.
Another four-star defensive back Steven Ortiz (Goodyear, Arizona) made a verbal pledge to Minnesota. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback is ranked 280th overall, 20th at cornerback and sixth in the state of Arizona.
Boise State landed Dallas, Texas inside linebacker Jai Jones, who ranks as the 23rd player in Texas and 71st at his position.
Cincinnati prep cornerback Iesa Jarmon is staying in his city with a commitment to the Bearcats. The 3-star recruit ranks 27th in Ohio and 51st at corner.
Texas Tech landed Spring, Texas tight end Mason Tharp, who is ranked 29th at his position and 91st in the state of Texas.
California has added pro-style quarterback Kai Millner from Gilbert, Arizona. Millner is eighth in the state of Arizona and 23rd at his position.
Michigan State landed an in-city offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, who is ranked as a 3-star, 22nd in the state of Michigan and 75th at his position.
Other unranked commitments on the day:
-Nicholas Barrett, DT, Goldsboro, NC >>> South Carolina (3-star)
-Peyton Price, DT, Lafayette, IN >>> Eastern Michigan
-Jayden Ramsey, TE, Anderson, SC >>> Appalachian State
FOOTBALL (2022)
LSU landed a commitment from 2022 safety Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo, Texas.
BASKETBALL (2020)
Vanderbilt nabbed the big commitment of the day as combo guard Tyrin Lawrence (Wichita, Kansas) made his pledge to the Commodores. Lawrence is ranked 115th overall, 14th at his position and first in the state of Kansas.
Other commitments:
-Quest Harris, PG, Lowell, MA >>> SACRED HEART
-Russell Harrison, SF, Clarendon College >>> UL MONROE
-Marcus Hopkins, C, Daytona State College >>> TENNESSEE TECH
-Drew LaMont, PF, Indian River State College >>> WYOMING
-Alexander Nwagha, PF, Milton, Canada >>> NORTHEASTERN
-Omar Rowe, SG, Long Island, NY >>> DENVER
-Daivon Stephens, SF, Tallahassee CC >>> COASTAL CAROLINA
-Marcus Williams, PG, Dickinson, TX >>> WYOMING
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Novak Perovic, SG, Serbia >>> MAINE