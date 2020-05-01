(KMAland) -- USC plucked a star receiver from Dallas, Maryland landed a key in-state defender and plenty more from a busy day in college recruiting.
Note: All rankings are from 247Sports Composite Rankings.
FOOTBALL (2021)
WIDE RECEIVER: The top-ranked commit of the day came from the wide receiver position, as the No. 17 ranked receiver in the country and in Texas, Quaydarius Davis (6-0/193), committed to USC. The Dallas (Skyline HS) native is ranked 105th in the country.
The No. 77 ranked wide receiver Brody Brecht (6-4/205) of Ankeny, Iowa will play for the Hawkeyes. View our commit story linked here.
Merrillville, Indiana receiver JoJo Johnson (5-11/170) has pledged to Cincinnati. Johnson is ranked 71st at the position and 14th in Indiana.
Northern Illinois grabbed unranked Mason Pierre-Antoine (6-1/175) out of Frankfort, Illinois.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: The top-ranked defensive commit of the day came from Gaithersburg, Maryland defensive tackle Marcus Bradley (6-3/270), who pledge to his in-state school, Maryland. Bradley is the No. 10 ranked DT and ninth-ranked player in the state.
Vian, Oklahoma defensive tackle Solomon Wright (6-0/270)is in the bag for Texas Tech. Wright is ranked No. 14 in Oklahoma and 48th at the position.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: No. 15 ranked OLB in the country Zavier Carter (6-4/193) committed to LSU. The Atlanta prospect is ranked No. 19 in the state of Georgia and 202nd overall.
Nebraska grabbed Miami Northwestern linebacker Patrick Payton (6-5/205), who ranks 30th at the position and 69th in Florida. View our commit story linked here.
Arizona State got the No. 62 OLB Jaydon Williams (6-1/195) from Dallas’ South Oak Cliff High School. Williams is ranked 121st in the Lone Star State.
Louisiana also received a commitment from an OLB in unranked East Mississippi Community College prospect Jasper Williams (6-2/210).
CORNERBACK: The top cornerback commit on Friday came from Atco, New Jersey prospect Jalen Cheek, who announced for Boston College. Cheek is ranked No. 32 at the position and 8th in the state of New Jersey.
Kent State landed unranked cornerback TJ Spradley (5-10/185) from Moultrie, Georgia.
SAFETY: SMU had a solid day, including picking up the top safety commit of the day. Isaiah Nwokobia (6-0/191) of Dallas’ Skyline High School is ranked No. 35 at the position and 69th in Texas. They also landed Duncanville, Texas safety Jadarius Thursby (5-10/186), who ranks No. 65 at safety and 132nd in Texas.
Memphis (White Station HS) safety Gregory Rubin (6-0/180) will stick in Memphis. Rubin is the 58th-ranked safety and 23rd-ranked player in Tennessee.
DEFENSIVE END: Arlington, Texas standout defensive end Terrell Tilmon (6-4/200) picked Oregon on Friday. Tilmon is ranked No. 39 at weak-side defensive end and No. 76 in Texas.
Unranked strong-side defensive end Kahlil Saunders (6-5/260) pledged to Kentucky.
RUNNING BACK: Another SMU commit came from Dallas running back Brandon Epton Jr. (5-11.5/181), who ranks No. 57 at RB and 106th in Texas.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Kansas picked up Russellville, Alabama guard Edgar Amaya (6-3/300) on Friday. View our commit story linked here.
QUARTERBACK: The lone quarterback commit of the day came from Muncie, Indiana’s unranked Brady Hunt (6-5/201), who pledged to Ball State.
FOOTBALL (2022)
ATHLETE: Ohio State landed another 2022 commit in Dayton, Ohio’s C.J. Hicks (6-4/215). Hicks is 162nd overall, 15th at the athlete spot and third in Ohio for the class.
BASKETBALL (2020)
SMALL FORWARD: Former NC State commit Josh Hall (6-9/190) decided he will turn pro and play in the G League for a season. Hall was ranked 32nd overall, fifth at SF and second in North Carolina.
Tarleton State picked up Mansfield, Texas prospect Joey Madimba (6-4/195).
SHOOTING GUARD: There were three shooting guard commits on Friday:
-Oswego, Illinois prospect Dylan Engler (6-5/185) committed to The Citadel.
-Harcum College’s Nykie Jackson (6-6/205) has pledged to Coppin State.
-Valparaiso landed Southwest Mississippi Community College SG Goodnesss Kpegeol (6-6/190).
POINT GUARD: UMass Lowell landed a point guard from Metuchen, New Jersey, Richie Greaves (6-0).
BASKETBALL (2021)
SHOOTING GUARD: Haddonfield, New Jersey prospect Wisler Sanon II (6-3) committed to NJIT.